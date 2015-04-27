Bachelor pads are no longer untidy studio apartments filled with beer bottles and a lingering smell. Modern bachelor pads are smart, functional, contemporary homes designed to represent the modern and independent man of the 21st century.
A bachelor pad should be designed with two virtues in mind; a cool place to relax and have fun, and simple enough to maintain without too much hassle. Here at homify we aim to show you the best ways to facilitate your design ideas to create the best bachelor pad possible. Keep reading for the essential items needed for the modern bachelor pad.
Lets start with a room that is modern and full of fun features. The neutral colour scheme provides the room with a modern feel, but there is a subtle playfulness with the inclusion of purple which is used thoughtfully across the room. The TV is embedded inside the bed frame and disappear at the touch of button. Speakers are also built into the ceiling to add to the cinematic experience.
No bachelor pad is complete without its toys, and there's often no better way to entertain friends than a foosball table. If you're looking for a table with more of a design edge then look no further. This funky design is from Quantum Play. With its subtle curves and stunning lines, guests will feel compelled to gather round to play this table. Though it's not all about the looks. The table offers options unique in table football such as LED basin lighting and an exclusive sound system.
The modern gentlemen is always health conscious. What better way to remain fit and healthy than a room dedicated to fitness? This is a room that promotes intense exercise and motivation to achieve fitness goals. Boasting a large floorspace, there is plenty of space for machine or free weight based exercises. Lets not forget the boxing bag front and centre. Users of this bag are sure to get strong, fit, and big!
Gone are the days of clichéd decorating in bachelor pads. Forget hanging a tasteless framed Manchester United jersey or other sporting memorabilia. Include sophisticated artwork to bring a touch of class and impress guests with your taste. This is a stunning coloured print from inoutprint that will be certain to bring a colour and interest to your pad.
Talk about elegance. This is a room dedicated towards taking time to get lost in a favourite novel. A custom built design from Rupert Bevan LTD - the bookcase is fitted with back-lighting that acts to highlight the great novels stored on its shelves. This floor-to-ceiling bookcase unit would be perfect in a private study or even a dedicated home library.
We thought we would finish off with something a little out of the ordinary. As you enter into this space it would be hard to miss the Ferrari which is housed in its own elevated glass box. In this room the Ferrari takes centre stage with no artwork or other distracting features present to distract from the Ferrari's aura.
Maybe consider housing your Ferrari in a glass box too? Perhaps, its a little out of most peoples reach, but we can dream!
