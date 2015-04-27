Modern Bachelor Pads

We thought we would finish off with something a little out of the ordinary. As you enter into this space it would be hard to miss the Ferrari which is housed in its own elevated glass box. In this room the Ferrari takes centre stage with no artwork or other distracting features present to distract from the Ferrari's aura.

Maybe consider housing your Ferrari in a glass box too? Perhaps, its a little out of most peoples reach, but we can dream!

