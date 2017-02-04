A modern and beautiful home for a happy family

When modern homes with sleek designs and minimal furnishing incorporate rustic or earthy elements like wood or stone, the visual impact becomes unique. After all, blending a variety of design and decor styles in a moderate manner is the trend nowadays. And this residence by the interior architects at Zbigniew Winiarczyk is one such example with its beautiful and fusion-style interiors. Lavish amounts of wooden elements, soothing colours, rugged textures and stylish lights ensure that modernism and rusticity coexist in peace here. The furniture and storage units are very sleek and contemporary, while the layout is quite open and airy. Besides focusing on aesthetics, the professionals took care of other factors like convenience and comfort as well. So read on and get inspired for your Indian project.
Dark and neat wooden elements add oodles of warmth and style to this spacious entryway. The shelves and drawers are perfect for storing shoes, coats, umbrellas, keys and more. A large mirror enhances the spaciousness of this place, while soothing lights make for a cosy ambiance.
Soothing tones like wood and white dominate the neat and smartly planned kitchen. Smooth cabinets offer tons of storage space, while the countertop is spacious enough for prepping, cooking and plating. Cleverly positioned lights make working a dream here, and the large glass window grabs attention with a unique wooden blind.
From this angle you can see how customised niches accommodate all the modern appliances neatly in this kitchen. There is also ample space to move around and conduct multiple chores with ease.
An elegant grey counter subtly separates the kitchen from the rest of the home. Accompanied by a stylish chair, it makes for a perfect spot to enjoy drinks or chat with the chef.
Now you can clearly see how the kitchen opens up to the elegant dining space. A sleek and long wooden table surrounded by sophisticated cream-hued chairs make mealtimes enjoyable here. The trio of trendy pendant lamps and a single potted green add to the attraction too.
We love how the dining space integrates with the living area and enjoys a direct view of the TV unit as well. This makes the interiors seem open, expansive and airy. The textured wall beyond the dining table sports a rugged and rustic look, making a unique style statement here.
Observes how a neat and modern fireplace has been housed in the pillar near the living space sofa. Its position ensures that both diners as well as those who are relaxing in the living area enjoy cosy warmth during winters. The continuous wooden flooring adds to the warm and inviting ambiance too.
A simple but fashionable L-shaped sofa offers ample seating in the living area, besides contrasting the dark wooden floor nicely. The steel and glass coffee table looks very modern and practical too. Since the living space opens up to hallways and other rooms effortlessly, it seems spacious, bright and welcoming.
Take another tour - A beautiful 4bhk apartment in Bangalore designed for Rupees 15 lakh