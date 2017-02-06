Your browser is out-of-date.

10 small bathroom ideas for your home

homify Classic style bathroom
When faced with small bathroom most people regard them as limiting their abilities to design and decorate. This is large because bathroom designers want to limit the region with essentials and avoid stacking it with unnecessary accessories. Choice of colors is also limited as the focus is on keeping the region bright and spacious.

Most homes in urban areas today face this issue and to help them solve this problem in a smart away without compromising on personal comfort, we have put together designs of our best small bathrooms. Each of these small bathroom designs are fine examples of the potential that exists even in the most congested spaces if designer has a creative mind.

1. Materials in their raw form

Instead of using artificial materials like steel and concrete use more of raw materials like stone and wood followed by unpolished tiles to give an earthly touch to the bathroom. The rough edgy look with an unpolished floor and stone counter is enhanced with the smoked glass door of the shower region. Though the bathroom has all the modern fittings that is required in the region, its decor is more of raw and industrial style with drop down lamps and unpolished cabinets.

2. Sophisiticated simplicity

APARTAMENTO, MARCY RICCIARDI ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES MARCY RICCIARDI ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES Minimalist bathroom
This small rectangular shaped bathroom depicts the utility of neutral color palette which has helped to create a soothing and spacious region. To bring a touch of color and vibrancy into the modern bathroom the rear wall around the window has been covered with blue tiles which enhances the brightness when sunlight bounces on the glass doors of the shower and shines across the region.

3. Qualities of efficient lighting

homify Classic style bathroom
Interior lighting can enhance small spaces in a surprising way as it allows owners to illuminate multiple accessories, design details and lightly disguise the lines and angles within a small bathroom like the one here. Strategically placed lighting arrangement on the warm wooden panels and shower regions creates the illusion of depth across the bathroom by illuminating the glass panels from within.

4. Small and versatile bathroom

Hotel Matlali Selva, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style bathroom Wood Wood effect
Wouldn’t you love a bathroom wherein you can just reach out to the counter from the bathtub. The open wicker baskets below the washbasin counter is just the kind of storage space that would fit neatly into the region to stock all the bathroom accessories required by owners.

5. Bring nature into the bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
Connecting the bathroom with nature in the form of artificial or real trees and letting in natural light through large windows and skylights will enhance the aesthetic beauty of the region. The entire wall here is made out of glass that brings in natural light and also gives a vision of the Zen garden turning it into a spectacular bathroom.

6. Extended bathroom

homify Modern style bedroom
This design creates an intimate connection between bathroom and dressing room making to have a large and functional.space as one can have direct access to clothes and accessories after your shower. The bathroom here may have a standard layout but its stylish extension into the other room through a cabinet gives it a modern touch. Warm wooden floor and dark furniture give the region a retro look that is emphasized by combination of square mirror and embellished mirror on the cabinet.


7. Sparkling glass tiles

Zelena apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist bathroom
In a well planned bathroom as this there is ample storage space for every object that you might require be it toiletries, towel, bathroom cleaners and others. The eclectic bathroom with stylish combination of white and blue tones is an absolute masterpiece especially with the glass tiles on the wall behind the wash basin. 

8. Classic wooden furniture

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern bathroom
No one can deny the quite elegance of classic wooden furniture and in a spacious bathroom as this they definitely give a very calming feel. The combination of small house plant and retro furniture beside the transparent glass shower screen is the perfect choice for a cool and elegant bathroom like this.

9. Tiles with very unique motifs

RESIDÊNCIA JO, UNION Architectural Concept UNION Architectural Concept Modern bathroom MDF White
In this small bathroom design we showcase how the use of stylish tiles in the shower bring character and charm to the region and distract attention from its actual size.

10 Charm of a large mirror

Uma atmosfera leve e colorida, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern bathroom
The most common way to create illusion of amplitude in a small bathroom is to install an expansive mirror that reflects the length and breadth of the room and also reflects lights making it appear large and bright. With the expansive mirror before us the tiny washbasin and counter seem almost minuscule.  

If you are worried about storage then here are Ideas to add storage into your small bathroom.

A beautiful family home in Lonavala near Mumbai
Which of these small bathroom designs did you like the best. Do let us know in your comments below.


