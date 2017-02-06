10 small bathroom ideas for your home

When faced with small bathroom most people regard them as limiting their abilities to design and decorate. This is large because bathroom designers want to limit the region with essentials and avoid stacking it with unnecessary accessories. Choice of colors is also limited as the focus is on keeping the region bright and spacious.
Most homes in urban areas today face this issue and to help them solve this problem in a smart away without compromising on personal comfort, we have put together designs of our best small bathrooms. Each of these small bathroom designs are fine examples of the potential that exists even in the most congested spaces if designer has a creative mind.
Instead of using artificial materials like steel and concrete use more of raw materials like stone and wood followed by unpolished tiles to give an earthly touch to the bathroom. The rough edgy look with an unpolished floor and stone counter is enhanced with the smoked glass door of the shower region. Though the bathroom has all the modern fittings that is required in the region, its decor is more of raw and industrial style with drop down lamps and unpolished cabinets.
This small rectangular shaped bathroom depicts the utility of neutral color palette which has helped to create a soothing and spacious region. To bring a touch of color and vibrancy into the modern bathroom the rear wall around the window has been covered with blue tiles which enhances the brightness when sunlight bounces on the glass doors of the shower and shines across the region.
Interior lighting can enhance small spaces in a surprising way as it allows owners to illuminate multiple accessories, design details and lightly disguise the lines and angles within a small bathroom like the one here. Strategically placed lighting arrangement on the warm wooden panels and shower regions creates the illusion of depth across the bathroom by illuminating the glass panels from within.
Wouldn’t you love a bathroom wherein you can just reach out to the counter from the bathtub. The open wicker baskets below the washbasin counter is just the kind of storage space that would fit neatly into the region to stock all the bathroom accessories required by owners.
Connecting the bathroom with nature in the form of artificial or real trees and letting in natural light through large windows and skylights will enhance the aesthetic beauty of the region. The entire wall here is made out of glass that brings in natural light and also gives a vision of the Zen garden turning it into a spectacular bathroom.
This design creates an intimate connection between bathroom and dressing room making to have a large and functional.space as one can have direct access to clothes and accessories after your shower. The bathroom here may have a standard layout but its stylish extension into the other room through a cabinet gives it a modern touch. Warm wooden floor and dark furniture give the region a retro look that is emphasized by combination of square mirror and embellished mirror on the cabinet.
In a well planned bathroom as this there is ample storage space for every object that you might require be it toiletries, towel, bathroom cleaners and others. The eclectic bathroom with stylish combination of white and blue tones is an absolute masterpiece especially with the glass tiles on the wall behind the wash basin.
No one can deny the quite elegance of classic wooden furniture and in a spacious bathroom as this they definitely give a very calming feel. The combination of small house plant and retro furniture beside the transparent glass shower screen is the perfect choice for a cool and elegant bathroom like this.
In this small bathroom design we showcase how the use of stylish tiles in the shower bring character and charm to the region and distract attention from its actual size.
The most common way to create illusion of amplitude in a small bathroom is to install an expansive mirror that reflects the length and breadth of the room and also reflects lights making it appear large and bright. With the expansive mirror before us the tiny washbasin and counter seem almost minuscule.
If you are worried about storage then here are Ideas to add storage into your small bathroom.