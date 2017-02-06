A beautiful family home in Lonavala near Mumbai

Lonavala is a beautiful and green hill station near Mumbai, famous as the shooting location for many Bollywood movies and as a getaway from the urban bustle and noise. And it is here that we chanced upon a large and elegant residence designed by the architects at Ark Reza Kabul Architects Pvt. Ltd. Rustic materials like brick and wood have been intelligently paired with modern elements like concrete and glass to make this home a unique sight. Soothing colours, a well-manicured garden, and spacious and elegant terraces are the highlights of this property. The interiors are very roomy, tastefully furnished and a mix of ultramodern and vintage. You should also keep an eye out for stylish lights, smart storage solutions, and a bright surprise in the kitchen.
A neatly paved driveway and lush, gorgeous garden take us to the sprawling house. Soothing sandy tones define the exterior walls which are partly brick and partly concrete. Large glass windows set in black metal frames lend style and openness to the structure.
The ground floor terrace is a spacious and relaxing affair shaded by a dark wooden pergola-like structure. Elegant wood and wrought iron furniture pieces offer cosy seating for afternoon teas, while the trendy swings are perfect for lazing around. Bright blooms along the windows add a whole lot of charm to this space.
Sober shades like white, beige and dark wood join hands in this large and luxurious living area. Plush and stylish sofas, a stunning chandelier, cosy textiles and sleek tables complete the look here. The indoor palm is a very refreshing touch as well.
Gleaming black and red cabinets make this spacious and neat kitchen simply stunning. The shiny chrome appliances have been accommodated nicely, while the smooth floor and white walls make for a bright and functional ambiance.
A beautiful four-poster bed with sheer white drapes and elegant wooden cabinets keep the charm of bygone days alive in this bedroom. The wall sconces, lanterns and round mirror are uniquely vintage touches which complement the furniture well. Creamy hues for the walls and a smooth white floor lend spaciousness and calm to this space.
Sandy-hued stone tiles and bright lights make the bathroom cosy and convenient. A massive mirror makes the room appear larger than it is, while sleek sanitary fixtures make for a comfortable routine every day.
The basement has been cleverly transformed into a space for watching movies, lazing around or playing indoor games. It is spacious and well-lit with wooden elements offering warmth. The glass and steel elements make for a very contemporary appeal here.
The first floor terrace is large, airy and great for sunbathing or admiring nature. A wooden shade and gorgeously carved iron railing add elegance here, while the rattan furniture can withstand unfavourable weathers easily. The stylish spiralling staircase leads to the rooftop.
