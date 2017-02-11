A beautiful and modern home in Kerela

Today, we will take you through an impressive residence which was designed not only to appeal visually, but to offer comfort and functionality as well. Soothing and sober tones like grey, white, cream and beige dominate the interiors, with bright hues popping up now and then. Creative furniture, elegant wooden elements and smart utilisation of space are some other attractions you should watch out for. Credit for all of this goes to the talented architects at Premdas Krishna in Kerala.
Extremely plush and uniquely-shaped armchairs have made this living area unbelievably cosy and attractive. The coffee table and TV unit are sleek and contemporary affairs, while the wooden wall ensures warmth in this space. We especially love the creatively crafted wall shelves that are reserved for books. The single potted green is a lively touch in this sober living space dominated by whites, browns and greys.
Like the living area, the dining space too is done up in browns and whites mostly. The furniture is sleek and minimal, with the crockery cabinet offering a very practical touch to this space. Beautiful flowers and stylish artworks lend colour as well as visual interest.
Elegant shades of grey and white make this kitchen a sober and functional space. Smooth cabinets hold all the essentials, while a red lamp adds boldness and brightness here. The breakfast nook on the right is compact but very trendy, particularly useful when you want to grab a quick bite.
Owing to the different shades of grey and white used here, the bedroom wows with a layered look. Patterns adorn the headboard, bedspread and dressing stool, while cushions ensure sheer comfort. The trendy wall-mounted shelves on either side of the bed, the abstract painting on the right, and the lush potted plant pull the look together. Small splashes of red add a note of romanticism too.
Hope you enjoyed this short but aesthetically inspiring tour.