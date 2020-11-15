10 pooja room door designs for your home

A pooja room is a sacred space for meditation and prayer. While it needs to be clean and beautiful, you can get creative with its design to give it a unique identity that sets it apart from the rest of the home. If you don’t have much space to play around with to add wall murals or lovely ceilings to beautify the pooja room, how about using the door as a medium to express your creativity?

In today’s ideabook, we present 10 pooja room doors that will inspire you to get innovative with designing your own.