9 ideas to make your home look spacious

Living in a home which is small and cramped can feel quite claustrophobic and constraining. However, small doesn't necessarily mean bad if you know how to design your living space properly. With a few tricks and some effort, a small house can look and feel quite spacious. This ideabook is here to guide you and give you some tips on how to make your home look more spacious. Don't worry, the ideas here don't require a big budget and are quite simple to do on your own.
So join us on this tour of ideas and pictures and get inspired to create a more comfortable and beautiful home for yourself. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's browse through these ideas shall we?
Furniture tends to take up a lot of place in homes and we can try to minimise the use of bulky furniture, but the best bet is actually to invest in some quality multi-functional furniture. Pictured here we see a bed with lots of storage space underneath it and around it. You can also find sofa beds and all other kinds of multi-functional furniture here on homify.
Mirrors have a mysterious way of working magic every time. They make rooms look more spacious and bright, while also adding an aesthetic element. You can experiment with a wall of different mirrors of various shapes and sizes, or you can try a large mirror against the wall as pictured here. Be careful though, depending on where they're placed, mirrors can be extremely sexy!
One of the surest ways of ensuring a more spacious home is to go with an all white colour scheme as pictured here. If white is not your thing, try lighter pastel or neutral colours. Splashes of bright colour also helps. Avoid dark colours as much as you can.
The minimalist design is perfect for those trying to make space at home. Minimalism thrives on the concept of simplicity so everything is reduced to a minimum—less paintings on the walls, less decorations and less furniture. The result is a more spacious home and a more simple carefree lifestyle.
Potted plants are pretty but often take up too much space. However, having a small home doesn't mean you have to be deprived of a garden. Even if you just have a small balcony space, you can create a vertical garden using pallets as pictured here. You can also hang pots to save floor space.
Hanging things on the wall can make more floor space, and you'll be surprised what you can hang on walls. Pictured here we see an idea for bicycle storage which looks quite modern and cool too. You can even hang your hats or other collectibles like jewelry on the wall. This way you save on storage space.
The bathroom can get cluttered quite easily when there's insufficient storage space so it's best to make sure there's plenty of space to store all accessories. This helps the bathroom look more spacious. Pictured here we see a bathtub storage unit keeping the bathroom neat and tidy.
In order to make more space at home, you need to make use of every space possible. If you have a window wall like the one pictured here, we suggest that you make use of it by placing a similar window seat storage unit against the wall. Not only does this create a nice sunny place by the window to chill, it also creates storage space.
Last but not least, don't forget to make use of the space underneath the stairs for storage. You can get a custom made shelf or simply slide a storage basket under the stairs. The idea is simply to make use of this hidden storage space to hide things out of sight, and the result is a more spacious home.
We hope you've found some suitable ideas for your home here. For more ideas on how to make your home look spacious, have a look at 11 clever ways to make your small kitchen look spacious.