A trendy and inviting family home in Kerela

Neat and sleek designs and sober colours like wood, beige, and pastels are the highlights of this bedroom. The headboard extends across the ceiling fashionably besides holding a joyful picture of the kids. And we also love the smart wooden niches on either side of the headboard. These are perfect for showcasing small artefacts. The dressing unit is separated from the sleeping area with a half wall and looks very elegant.

Take another tour for more ideas - A beautiful and cosy Mumbai family home