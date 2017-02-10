A trendy and inviting family home in Kerela

Sleek, modern designs and sober, soothing colours have earned this home its name “Marvellous”. As a beautiful creation by the architects at Premdas Krishna in Kerala, this residence makes use of warm wooden elements, stylish false ceilings, creative lighting and a minimalistic decor scheme. Every room is relaxing, aesthetically appealing as well as practical. Also, indoor greens appear now and then for a refreshing feel and to add colour.
Elegant shades of grey and white along with trendy furniture make the living space cosy, functional and inviting. A wooden nook has been created to accommodate the pictures and figurines of deities, so that daily prayers can be carried out peacefully. Beautiful glass and wood partitions separate the living from the dining area, while a single black and white artwork lends personality to the space.
Sleek wood and white furniture make the dining area perfect for cosy family meals. The same colours are reflected on the walls, the trendy crockery cabinet and the minimal TV unit too. All in all, the space looks very warm and classy.
Smooth and glossy cabinets pair with elegant and functional lighting make the kitchen a smart and welcoming space. The brown and white combination along with minimalistic fixtures adds to the charming aspect here.
Browns, whites, greys and creams come together to make this bedroom cosy, spacious and striking. The unique headboard extends to a part of the ceiling for a stylish look, while sleek furniture and tasteful lights contribute to the romantic and soothing atmosphere.
This bedroom follows almost a similar colour combination like the one we just saw. The effect as a result is soothing and sophisticated. The wall behind the bed is textured and patterned in an interesting manner, while the slim furniture offers a modern look. Lamps, wall sconces, and recessed lights have been combined to produce a refreshing glow here.
Neat and sleek designs and sober colours like wood, beige, and pastels are the highlights of this bedroom. The headboard extends across the ceiling fashionably besides holding a joyful picture of the kids. And we also love the smart wooden niches on either side of the headboard. These are perfect for showcasing small artefacts. The dressing unit is separated from the sleeping area with a half wall and looks very elegant.
Take another tour for more ideas - A beautiful and cosy Mumbai family home