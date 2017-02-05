10 Vastu Shastra tips to keep away bad energy from your home

At homify, we love homes filled with positive energy as they contribute to happy and harmonious living. Additionally, a home without negative energy is a more comfortable one – perfect for relaxing and enjoying the company of your loved ones or for entertaining friends and relatives.
Sometimes, all it takes is a few minor corrections using Vastu Shastra to bring a positive vibe to a room or an area. This ancient practice has been used in Indian homes for centuries to remove negative energy. Today, we’ve put together 10 simple tips that you can implement easily, either on your own or with professional advice, to bring harmony and prosperity to your home.
The main door invites positive energy into a home, so it’s important to keep the area clean and uncluttered. If the main door opens into a wall inside the home, decorate the wall with something auspicious such as an image of Ganesha or the Shri Yantra symbol to attract good energy. Keep shoe racks away from the passageway of the main door as shoes carry dirt, which obstructs the flow of good energy. The hinges and lock on the main door should be oiled regularly to ensure that they work smoothly and do not creak.
Fresh air inside the home not only brings a refreshing ambiance, but also enhances the movement of positive energy through the home. In urban areas, most homeowners keep windows closed to reduce noise, dust and pollution. However, it’s vital to open them at least for some time every day to bring in good energy.
We all have a habit of gathering more than we need, thinking that we will use it someday. Clean your rooms regularly, especially the cupboards, to get rid of things that you haven’t used for a long time. A clutter-free environment is essential for attracting positive energy into your home.
Toilets are associated with negative energy. Prevent the bad energy from flowing into the rest of the home by keeping bathroom doors closed always. Additionally, the toilet seat should be closed when it is not in use. If you have the space for it, place a money plant or a palm in your bathroom to absorb negative energy.
If you have broken furniture, flower pots or vessels that can’t be repaired or restored to working condition, throw them out as they attract negative energy.
As per Vastu Shastra, water is associated with wealth, so it should not be wasted. Dripping taps and faucets should be repaired without delay to prevent wealth draining away from your life.
Sea salt absorbs negative energy from any area. If possible, clean your home using sea salt to remove traces of bad energy. Alternatively, you can place a small bowl of sea salt in a dark corner that does not have free-flowing air or in a room without a window to keep the negative energy from spreading to the rest of the home.
Trash attracts negative energy, so to keep its ill effects from seeping into other areas of the home, always keep your trash covered.
Living rooms are a place where everyone gathers, so they should be filled with positive energy to give the space a relaxed and comfortable feel. Place a live plant in a corner of your living room to increase the good energy in the space.
A clock represents wealth and prosperity as per vastu. The recommended direction for placing a clock is on a wall in the north or the east. Ensure that the clock is in working condition and shows the correct time. Regularly clean wall clocks, and replace them if they don’t work. Avoid hanging a clock above a door.
