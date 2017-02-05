10 Vastu Shastra tips to keep away bad energy from your home

At homify, we love homes filled with positive energy as they contribute to happy and harmonious living. Additionally, a home without negative energy is a more comfortable one – perfect for relaxing and enjoying the company of your loved ones or for entertaining friends and relatives.

Sometimes, all it takes is a few minor corrections using Vastu Shastra to bring a positive vibe to a room or an area. This ancient practice has been used in Indian homes for centuries to remove negative energy. Today, we’ve put together 10 simple tips that you can implement easily, either on your own or with professional advice, to bring harmony and prosperity to your home.