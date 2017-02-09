An elegant home for a beautiful family in Kerela

Smooth white walls and sleek furniture in light-hued wood make this bedroom look spacious and happy. Dashes of blue in the form of the cushions, duvet, and curtains add serenity to the space. We also love the cosy window seat as well as the black and white artworks on the wall.

