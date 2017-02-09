Your browser is out-of-date.

An elegant home for a beautiful family in Kerela

Justwords Justwords
Magnificent, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style living room
When a home is named “Magnificent”, it is usual to expect beautiful and inspiring things from it. And this residence by the architects at Premdas Krishna in Kerala doesn’t disappoint at all. Blessed with spacious interiors, this home features sleek and modern furniture, tasteful use of wooden elements and creative touches. But what we especially love is the way bright colours pop up here and there for a lively visual effect. Stylish lighting further accentuates the beauty of the rooms.

Spacious and vibrant living

Magnificent, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style living room
This living space is extremely spacious, bright and naturally-lit with the help of large windows. The sofas are sleek and elegant with cosy upholstery and colourful cushions, while the low-lying coffee tables are beautifully minimal. The slim rectangular niches in blue, green and orange are perfect for displaying artefacts, and the large painting is a bold addition too. A large carpet and beige and white drapes pull the entire look together here.

So pretty!

Magnificent, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style living room
Here’s a look at another part of the living space where a rectangular niche holds a slim artwork. Traditional and pretty niches in bold hues like red, blue, green, purple and brown flank the artwork symmetrically, while pebbled beds on the floor lie directly under them. The wooden partition on the left is very trendy too, with white shelves embedded into it.

Cosy dining

Magnificent, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style bedroom
A stylish round wooden table surrounded by elegant chairs make mealtimes cosy in this home. The wall unit on the left is a mix of dark wood and glass, and looks very neat and modern. It is perfect for displaying the good crockery, while keeping the regular pots and pans out of sight.

Practical kitchen

Magnificent, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style kitchen
Spacious and minimal, the kitchen seems well-equipped to store all the crockery, cutlery, dinnerware, cleaning supplies and appliances. The smooth dark wood cabinets complement the patterned tiles on the backsplash nicely, while the countertop offers ample space for prepping, cooking and plating.

Elegant bedroom

Magnificent, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style bedroom
Mostly done up in cream, beige and white, this bedroom appeals to the senses with its simplicity and cosiness. Minimally furnished with a stylish bed, neat side tables and floating shelves, it ensures relaxation and good dreams. The solid wooden panelling above the bed is fitted with golden lights underneath to create a fascinating play of light and shade.

Bright and artsy

Magnificent, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style bedroom
Smooth white walls and sleek furniture in light-hued wood make this bedroom look spacious and happy. Dashes of blue in the form of the cushions, duvet, and curtains add serenity to the space. We also love the cosy window seat as well as the black and white artworks on the wall.  

Here’s another tour you might enjoy - A beautiful 4bhk apartment in Bangalore designed for Rupees 15 lakh

15 Vastu tips for success in business
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


