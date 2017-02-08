Stylish and soothing –a beautiful home in Kerela

Aptly named Glorious, this Indian home was rendered by the architects at Premdas Krishna for a family who desired both style and comfort. Soothing colours like cream and beige partner with beautiful wooden elements in this residence, to create a warm and appealing look. The furniture and fixtures are trendy, and the decor items are carefully chosen. Elegant lighting and sudden pops of bright hues make this home truly special.
The unique glass and wood partition between the living and dining is more clearly visible now. Simple but elegant wooden furniture add oodles of style to the dining area, while light creamy hues make the environment bright. A combination of recessed lighting, pendant lights and wall sconces add to the charm here.
Modern sofas in unique shapes and an abundance of creamy white tones make the living space seem relaxing and spacious. An ornately carved wooden panel adds charm to the wall behind the larger sofa, while a tall potted green in the corner makes for a refreshing touch. A customised glass and wooden partition separates the living from the dining visually. And to its left stands a sleek cupboard with glass doors to showcase the beauty of sophisticated crockery.
Sudden splashes of peppy yellow lend a playful tone to the modular kitchen. The yellow contrasts the grey nicely, with smooth cabinets taking care of all storage needs. Modern appliances and ample space on the countertop make cooking a dream here.
Cosiness and serenity are the watchwords in this tasteful bedroom, thanks to the use of cream and dark wooden hues. Sleek and trendy furniture pair with pretty patterned cushions and unique vases to pull the look together. The simple yet stylish artwork above the bed is a very pleasing touch as well.
This bedroom too banks on creamy white, light grey and dark wooden tones for a soothing and sober ambiance. A trendy headboard, some practical floating shelves, elegant lighting and an abstract artwork complete the attraction of this space.
Hope this home has given you a lot of ideas for your own project.