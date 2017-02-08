Your browser is out-of-date.

Stylish and soothing –a beautiful home in Kerela

Justwords Justwords
Glorious, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style bedroom
Aptly named Glorious, this Indian home was rendered by the architects at Premdas Krishna for a family who desired both style and comfort. Soothing colours like cream and beige partner with beautiful wooden elements in this residence, to create a warm and appealing look. The furniture and fixtures are trendy, and the decor items are carefully chosen. Elegant lighting and sudden pops of bright hues make this home truly special.

Elegant dining

Glorious, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style dining room
The unique glass and wood partition between the living and dining is more clearly visible now. Simple but elegant wooden furniture add oodles of style to the dining area, while light creamy hues make the environment bright. A combination of recessed lighting, pendant lights and wall sconces add to the charm here.

Welcoming living

Glorious, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style living room
Modern sofas in unique shapes and an abundance of creamy white tones make the living space seem relaxing and spacious. An ornately carved wooden panel adds charm to the wall behind the larger sofa, while a tall potted green in the corner makes for a refreshing touch. A customised glass and wooden partition separates the living from the dining visually. And to its left stands a sleek cupboard with glass doors to showcase the beauty of sophisticated crockery.

Playful kitchen

Glorious, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style kitchen
Sudden splashes of peppy yellow lend a playful tone to the modular kitchen. The yellow contrasts the grey nicely, with smooth cabinets taking care of all storage needs. Modern appliances and ample space on the countertop make cooking a dream here.

Stylish bedroom

Glorious, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style bedroom
Cosiness and serenity are the watchwords in this tasteful bedroom, thanks to the use of cream and dark wooden hues. Sleek and trendy furniture pair with pretty patterned cushions and unique vases to pull the look together. The simple yet stylish artwork above the bed is a very pleasing touch as well.

Cosy and subtle

Glorious, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style bedroom
This bedroom too banks on creamy white, light grey and dark wooden tones for a soothing and sober ambiance. A trendy headboard, some practical floating shelves, elegant lighting and an abstract artwork complete the attraction of this space.

Hope this home has given you a lot of ideas for your own project. Take another tour- A bright and cosy home for a young family

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


