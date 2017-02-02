Your browser is out-of-date.

How do I create more storage space at home?

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Inspiration, Korbo Korbo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
When things are not orderly at home, it is often not because family members do not put things back in their place, but because they do not have a place to put them. The best way to solve this problem is to have specially designed areas so that everything has its own place. Sometimes, all it takes is a few divisions in drawers or looking for unused spaces or taking advantage of useless corners – it is likely that you already have the perfect place for everything, making sure that your home looks neat and tidy at all times.

Here is a look at 30 ideas that can help you put a little order in your home, ensuring a spic and span look:

1. Storage under the bed

DUGAR HOME, DECORSIA HOME,S.L. DECORSIA HOME,S.L. BedroomBeds & headboards
Storing away blankets, bed linen and towels under the bed ensures that they are well kept and there is no mess.

2. Closet under the stairs

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
The space under the stairs in your home can be made into a good closet so that you have a discreet place to store seasonal clothes.

3. Space for ironing order

Inspiration, Korbo Korbo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
To ensure that you have ordered while ironing, you should place baskets on the wall or create a place where you can hang the clothes you are ironing.

4. Decorative boxes

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
You can use decorative boxes to store what you need – these are so beautiful that you can show them off in any room!

5. Hidden bed in a small apartment

Cama oculta em escritório, GenesisDecor GenesisDecor Office spaces & stores
If you have a small apartment, you can install a bed that you can fold into the wall to give you more space whenever you need it.

6. Handy bed drawers

Chambres d'enfants, STEPHANIE MESSAGER STEPHANIE MESSAGER Eclectic style nursery/kids room
Kids’ rooms can be a mess, but with bed drawers, you can use the space to neatly and easily store away toys and storybooks.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.


7. Drawer divisions in the kitchen

Küchenfronten - weiß, ALNO AG ALNO AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
Having divisions in the drawers in your kitchen can give you a tidy space to keep the cutlery you use for cooking, giving you a clutter-free cooking area.

Checkout practical kitchen accessories here.

8. Drawer separator for dishes

Foto-Shooting "Bruschetta", stratmann Individuelle Besteckeinsätze stratmann Individuelle Besteckeinsätze KitchenStorage
Another great idea for your kitchen is to get drawer separators so you have a neat way to store dishes which will not move when you open or close the drawers.

9. Well-organized dry foods

Bespoke oak larder homify Country style kitchen
You can get a simple closet with drawers at the bottom for storing dry food and condiments, giving you a neat, spacious kitchen.

10. Condiments at your disposal

Clerkenwell WC1: Minimal Professional Home, Increation Increation Classic style kitchen
A three-storey shelf is a fantastic idea for storing condiments – they will be neatly stacked whenever you need them.

1. Mini wine cellar on the wall

AUXILIARES Y DECORACIÓN, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca Living roomAccessories & decoration
This is a fabulous idea for storing wine neatly – plus youget an amazing design for your wall!

12. Wall space for cooking utensils

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern kitchen
You can hang your cooking utensils on shelves on the wall in front of the stove – always within easy reach!

13. Vertical drawer for waste

Pull out waste bins Urban Myth KitchenStorage
A great way to have a neat and clean is to get a vertical drawer with multiple containers to throw waste in, allowing you to recycle or even compost with organic waste if you want to.

14. Wicker baskets

Surrey KT1: Country Family Home, Increation Increation Classic style houses
Placing wicker baskets under the counter-top of furniture in your bathroom is the perfect way to store things like laundry, towels, etc.

15. Storage niches on Your wall

Lisbon Blues, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern style bedroom
You can use the niches on any wall in your home to store items and display details without creating a cluttered look.

16. Lined boxes for filing cabinets

Monte da Ervilha | 2015, Atelier Susana Camelo Atelier Susana Camelo Modern living room Green
If you want to safely store away correspondence, documents or records, a great idea is to use lined boxes – they make wonderful filing cabinets.

17. Shoe-storing steps

интерьер TRANSFIGURATOR, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Steps designed as drawers for shoes are a unique and stylish way to keep your shoes out of sight and safe as well.

18. Coloured storage boxes

homify Modern nursery/kids room
You can get your children accustomed to order by giving them bright colorful boxes to sort out their toys, books and other belongings.

19. Large bathroom storage boxes

RÉNOVATION D'UNE MAISON CÉVENOLE, JOSE MARCOS ARCHITECTEUR JOSE MARCOS ARCHITECTEUR Country style bathroom Ceramic Blue
Placing large baskets in your bathroom is another neat and visually-pleasing way to store everything you need.

20. Sliding shelf

MB1 Bathroom cupboard Loft Kolasinski BathroomStorage Solid Wood Wood effect
You can place a sliding shelf in your bathroom for storing items – you can even place a mirror in front.

21. Space under a steep roof or ladder

Natürliches Wohnzimmer , Allnatura Allnatura Living roomStorage
You can install shelves in the area under a steep roof or ladder to display and store items – the empty space will look amazing and help keep your home neat.

22. Vertical drawer under the bed

homify Modern dressing room Wood White
You can give your child a high bed and put a vertical shelf underneath which can be used as space for storage.

23. Utility space

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
If you have a large room, a great idea is to keep your washing machine and laundry baskets as well as other containers for clean clothes – it will help keep your house mess-free.

24. Sliding bookshelf in the study

Apartamento Lisboa , Espaço Mínimo Espaço Mínimo Scandinavian style study/office
Every student room needs a bookshelf but with a sliding shelf, you can have two in one – a discreet and unique way to keep those books hidden way.

25. Hanger tree on walls

Intérieur maison, Sophie Limet Sophie Limet Classic style nursery/kids room
Ans: This is a cute idea that kids will especially love – a hanger tree where you and the little ones can hang jackets and coats.

26. Order with drawer divisions

Raguno, Ardino Badmöbel GmbH Ardino Badmöbel GmbH
In your bedroom or bathroom, keep a couple of drawers with dividers to make your room look clean and neat.

27. Acrylic boxes

Apartamento Graça - Salvador/Ba, Cristiane Pepe Arquitetura Cristiane Pepe Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
If you do not have drawer dividers, a superb idea is to make (or buy) acrylic boxes where you can store your accessories neatly.

28. Hang hats and umbrellas

homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves Black
1.       Chimney Firewood Basket

30. All-perfect garage storage

Villa Gran Atlantico, Lukas Palik Fotografie Lukas Palik Fotografie Mediterranean style living room
Chimney Firewood Basket

If your home has a fireplace, a basket not only allows you to neatly store firewood, but adds a simple yet elegant detail.

Heimwerkstatt, Regalraum GmbH Regalraum GmbH Industrial style garage/shed Metal White
Your garage is the perfect place to store your tools, and
you can even create a workspace for your various projects.

If you are looking for a way to make your home look neat and clutter-free, you should learn how to divide space. The awesome ideas mentioned will help inspire you and make sure you achieve a beautiful home that always looks neat and clean.

30 Ideas for a spic and span home.  Try them and share your comments.


