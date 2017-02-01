Your browser is out-of-date.

20 pictures of interior doors that secure and beautify your home

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Private Villa, ARNOLD-Möbelmanufaktur GmbH & Co. KG - Finest Interiors ARNOLD-Möbelmanufaktur GmbH & Co. KG - Finest Interiors Classic style windows & doors Solid Wood
The interiors of our homes keep our treasures safe, and it is the doors’ main function to give enough privacy. That is why a lot importance is given to the doors in our homes. Not only do they keep everything in its place, but they also serve as excellent decoration pieces that add to the personality of your home.

And to make your home look beautiful as always, we present 20 great door designs that will draw looks of envy and wonder to your home!

1. Clear wood with defined lines

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doors Doors Engineered Wood Wood effect
Modern Doors Ltd

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished

Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd

The first door here is a variation of the traditional wooden doors. It is designed elegantly with rectangular shapes that are arranged in a perfect way to give a perfect connection between various rooms.

2. Two-leaf doors

homify Inside doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Two leaf doors are ideal for open spaces and long walls. They regulate passage from one room to another and are perfect for warm climatic conditions.

3. Only the frame

Praxis, quint-it DEUTSCHLAND GMBH quint-it DEUTSCHLAND GMBH Windows & doors Doors
quint-it DEUTSCHLAND GMBH

quint-it DEUTSCHLAND GMBH
quint-it DEUTSCHLAND GMBH
quint-it DEUTSCHLAND GMBH

This creative system with glass doors leaves no space for traditional designs. There is only a frame to indicate where one room ends and another room begins. These doors are ideal for small spaces and social rooms like the living and dining.

4. Miscellaneous materials in a uniform design

Adamson Doors Adamson Doors Windows & doors Doors Wood White
Adamson Doors

Adamson Doors

Adamson Doors
Adamson Doors
Adamson Doors

This design is a perfect blend of interior spaces without having to choose complicated designs. It manages to integrate the various materials to stay as a single unit.

5. With walnut plates

Portici Walnut Glazed Door Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doors Doors Engineered Wood Wood effect
Modern Doors Ltd

Portici Walnut Glazed Door

Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd

Here a door with walnut plates has been placed in the middle of a stone wall. The door gives continuity with jut natural materials. The white frame of the door makes the door stand out.

6. Sliding doors

Schiebetüren / Raumteiler, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Windows & doors Doors
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Sliding doors are a gift for homes with small or narrow spaces. With sliding doors, we will not have to deal with open doors and avoid accidents. Sliding doors also add to the smartness of the homes.

Checkout 10 fabulous sliding door ideas for your home here.


7. French Design

Revitalisierung eines Einfamilienhauses, Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh Modern windows & doors
Mayr &amp; Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh

Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh
Mayr &amp; Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh
Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh

Install a traditional, fully glazed French door to give your home the romantic French twist! This door has four folding doors and makes for an excellent modern or minimalist interior with a fresh look.

8. A work of art

Glastüren, Design Vertiko 134, kepka ART kepka ART Windows & doors Doors
kepka ART

kepka ART
kepka ART
kepka ART

Just hang up a piece of art in any space of your home to instantly lift the interiors. On doors like these, a simple piece of art adds instant class.

9. Bling it on!

Segmenta sliding door wardrobe - Pictured here in Bronze mirror and frosted bronze mirror. Lamco Design LTD BedroomWardrobes & closets
Lamco Design LTD

Segmenta sliding door wardrobe—Pictured here in Bronze mirror and frosted bronze mirror.

Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD

Mirrors and crystals give an elegant and sophisticated air to your home. With exterior doors, you can combine them with other opaque materials like wood, PVC or metal for privacy.

You can hire an designer to attain the look that you desire.

10. Have a little fun!

Haus Hoffmann Hamburg, and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht Sliding doors
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht

and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht

Who said doors cannot have fun? Let your imagination play and install double doors, one of which is glass and the other is painted. Leave cute messages for your family on these doors!

11. Vintage design

Casas hechas con materiales de Anticuable, Anticuable.com Anticuable.com Windows & doors Doors
Anticuable.com

Anticuable.com
Anticuable.com
Anticuable.com

Create a warm atmosphere in your home with these vintage styles. Choose doors that combine wood and crystal for the perfect vintage time travel within your home!

12. Disappearing doors!

A different way to open up... homify Modern windows & doors doors,door
homify

A different way to open up…

homify
homify
homify

Doors like shown here have an unconventional system that enables them to disappear into recesses in the walls. When you need privacy, close it and when you want to share your space just slide it open.

13. Frosted glass

homify Glass doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Frosted glasses are perfect for privacy and allow the room to stay brightly lit at the same time. In addition, unlike regular glass doors, frosted doors allow just the amount of sunlight you want in the room.

14. Doors for both exteriors & interiors

Private Villa, ARNOLD-Möbelmanufaktur GmbH & Co. KG - Finest Interiors ARNOLD-Möbelmanufaktur GmbH & Co. KG - Finest Interiors Classic style windows & doors Solid Wood
ARNOLD-Möbelmanufaktur GmbH &amp; Co. KG—Finest Interiors

ARNOLD-Möbelmanufaktur GmbH & Co. KG - Finest Interiors
ARNOLD-Möbelmanufaktur GmbH &amp; Co. KG—Finest Interiors
ARNOLD-Möbelmanufaktur GmbH & Co. KG - Finest Interiors

This door is perfect for both outdoors and indoors. In fact, you could reproduce a part of your façade inside your home with smaller doors.

15. Rustic style

螺旋階段が素敵でクラシックなお家, 株式会社 盛匠 株式会社 盛匠 Classic style windows & doors
株式会社　盛匠

株式会社　盛匠
株式会社　盛匠
株式会社　盛匠

This rustic door made with a solid sheet of wood and hinged with wrought iron transports you to the countryside. The dark, robust wood has a striking appearance and grabs the most attention.

Create a wall with your door

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

If you have a small house like a studio home or a shared home, then size can be a problem. But this door here solves your problem and doubles up as a door and a wide wall that you can close and open as you wish!

17. Ceiling to door

House with the bath of bird, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Modern windows & doors
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

Sakurayama-Architect-Design
Sakurayama-Architect-Design
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

This incredible design enables the ceiling itself to flow down and continue as a door – pure magic! The elegant pair of crystals rise gracefully to complete their role. This door is ideal for rustic spaces that need a modern touch.

18. Shine like silver

Ambienti Luxury, Romagnoli Porte Romagnoli Porte Modern windows & doors
Romagnoli Porte

Romagnoli Porte
Romagnoli Porte
Romagnoli Porte

Create an incredible space unlike any other with a silver door! Silver adds brilliance, distinction and elegance to your home interiors. Choose a complementing metallic paint to decorate your walls.

19. Removable door

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Keep your spaces a secret with this removable door. When closed, this door looks like a wooden plaque and when opened, it lets in a wave beauty to flood your room!

20. Invisible doors

Master Bathroom looking towards to Dressing Area Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern bathroom Bamboo
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Master Bathroom looking towards to Dressing Area

Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

This door is a super elegant structure that uses a metal system to slide. Two glass plates close the passage to keep things in place. This door is almost invisible and we all want one!

If you need more inspiration for your home interiors, you can find it in these 10 incredible interior doors!

We hope you liked these 20 doors that beautify your interiors. Let us know in your comments below.


