A small and well designed apartment for young Indian couples

When a young or newly-wed couple in India starts planning their life together, they first think of a home which can become a love nest. And usually it is not a big one that they have in mind. Young couples often fall in love with small but stylish and practical apartments like the one we will tour today. Rendered by the interior architects at Perfect Space, this residence is bright, cosy and intelligently planned so that space is not wasted. An open plan layout allows the common areas to merge with each other, while sleek or inbuilt storage units save on the floor area. Mirrors have been used smartly too in this apartment, to create the illusion of extra space. So read on to know more.
A bold red feature wall and warm wooden flooring make the living space cheerful and inviting. The luxurious sofa sits opposite the minimalist home theatre, while a powerful ceiling light bathes the space in brightness.
Rendered in gleaming tones of black and white, the stylish and open kitchen looks very functional and beautiful. Smooth cabinets without handles offer convenient storage space, while strong lights and minimal fixtures make culinary chores easy.
The dining space comprises of a round table and four trendy chairs for cosy mealtimes. We love how it is cleverly integrated with the living area, making socialisation easy.
Though small, the bedroom has been tastefully designed to ensure a dreamy and relaxing ambiance. White walls, plush white bedding with splashes of colour, and a massive wall art depicting ocean waves, make this room a haven for tired souls.
A long array of rectangular mirrors adorns the wall opposite the bed to make the room appear more spacious than it is. A clever idea, we think! If you note the reflection, you will catch a glimpse of the inbuilt white closet next to the bed as well.
Inbuilt wall-to-wall closets make this hallway a very functional space without cramping the floor area. The lavish use of white ensures a bright and spacious feel too.
Splashes of bright red lend lots of life and cheer to this simple but trendy bathroom. A large mirror, fashionable fixtures and bright lights make this a beautiful and inviting space.
The smooth red cabinets above the WC come in very handy for storing toiletries and cleaning supplies, while the glass shower doors create an open and modern ambiance here. The use of mirrors in between the grey wall supporting the WC and the red cabinets is very unique too.
Glossy blue tiles, a sleek sink cabinet and a large mirror make this bathroom stylish and soothing. The curvy tub in the corner is lined with white and blue mosaic tiles, and it complements the other elements nicely.
