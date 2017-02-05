25 fences and walls to make your house more stylish

The main purpose of creating a boundary wall or fence is to secure the safety of a home and its residents. While most homeowners are satisfied with just setting up a simple wall with barbed wire and broken glass fixed above it to keep burglars away, some smart owners use this to create an impressive façade.

In this ideabook we have collated 25 of our best fencing and boundary wall designs that can be used in different topographies to meet design compliance and aesthetic needs. The walls made in different designs using a wide variety of materials will certainly find their place in homes across the land.