Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 fences and walls to make your house more stylish

Rita Deo Rita Deo
Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß Asian style garden
Loading admin actions …

The main purpose of creating a boundary wall or fence is to secure the safety of a home and its residents. While most homeowners are satisfied with just setting up a simple wall with barbed wire and broken glass fixed above it to keep burglars away, some smart owners use this to create an impressive façade.  

In this ideabook we have collated 25 of our best fencing and boundary wall designs that can be used in different topographies to meet design compliance and aesthetic needs. The walls made in different designs using a wide variety of materials will certainly find their place in homes across the land.

1. Pretty white wood

Casa SIRI · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern garden
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Fences made of plain wooden planks get a stylish edge when they are painted white as they provide the perfect background to a green lawn and colorful garden while granting privacy.

2. Natural materials

Lagos del Norte, estudio|44 estudio|44 Modern garden Wood
estudio|44

estudio|44
estudio|44
estudio|44

None can deny the simple beauty of wooden fences that were the standard boundary wall material around the world before people started making concrete walls for better security and privacy.  The combination here of wood and cement lends an aesthetic touch to the house facade.

.

3. Slim log trunks

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

For a rustic edge to the garden that has a wooden deck with rustic steel furniture, this trendy backyard wall made out of slim log trunks is a perfect option. This wall provides privacy to people seated on the deck as the rest of the garden is encircled by a green hedge.

4. Steel fence around the pool

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

This partway steel fence created between the pool area and rest of the garden is to prevent children and pets from stepping into the area. Design fulfills twin purposes of security and privacy.

5. Textured wall

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Green
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

When there is a high boundary wall along the property perimeter it tends to make the region look like a forbidding fortress. Playful textures and imprints like these that are built into the wall help it attach seamlessly with the house facade and provide stylish elegance to the connection.

6. The cozy sitout

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

The white wooden picket fence here painted may be perfect for a country style garden but the elegant combination it creates in partnership with wooden benches and colorful shrubs makes up for the slightly crowded sit-out.


7. Stone wall

Giardino Di Una Villa Californiano: Riflessi che portano le colline e il panorama direttamente in casa, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern garden
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Instead of having a wall constructed out of large stone blocks garden the landscape designers have made a stylish boundary wall out of small pieces of stone by piling them between neatly between two wire fences that creates a stylish barrier that is weather proof and maintenance free.

8. Stylsh wood and steel barriers

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern garden
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Reflected Glory—Holland Park Renovation

Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd

In addition to providing a strong support for the vines that are part of the vertical garden the brown boundary wall provides a strong support to the classy wrought iron boundary wall that separates the property from main road. 

9. Smart partnership of wood and concrete

Terraço FD, Blacher Arquitetura Blacher Arquitetura Eclectic style garden
Blacher Arquitetura

Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura

Even with a low wooden frame like this made on a wall of concrete one can have privacy by setting up a thick framework of colorful vines that have thick foliage of leaves or flowers.

10. Within a Zen garden

Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß Asian style garden
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Asianstyle design garden

-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Stone fence creates a perfect backdrop for a Zen style meditation region in the garden.

11. Rustic garden

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern garden
Floret Arquitectura

Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura

When you have a colorful and attractively decorated backyard as this with a wooden deck and small garden then an all stone wall lends personality to the region. 

12. Wood art

Ferforje Bahçe Kapıları, Teknik Metal Ferforje Teknik Metal Ferforje Modern garden
Teknik Metal Ferforje

Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje

While trendy boundary walls may lend a stylish edge to your garden you should not ignore the main gate as these can make a style statement for the house facade. The beautiful creation here carved out of wood appears as if an old tree is spreading out its branches.

13. Wood with strong personality

Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Modern garden Wood
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten

Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten
Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten

Want to rise above the standard wood paneled boundary wall then explore this design wherein the landscape architects have created twin boundary walls that maintain privacy and also look unique.

14. Iron in vertical design

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern houses
epb arquitectura

epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura

If you are looking for a maintenance free boundary wall that is semi-permanent then choose an iron fence like this for a contemporary feel that is supported by brick and cement. The grey and blue combination enhances the partial stone facade of the modern house.  

15. Bamboo trees

Jardin japonais à Enghien-les-Bains, Taffin Taffin Asian style garden
Taffin

Taffin
Taffin
Taffin

Bamboo is as sturdy and perfect as regular wooden planks so the owners here have used these long log like raw material for designing the boundary wall and maintaining privacy. 

16. Creative use of PVC

Ogrodzenia akustyczne, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

If you are looking for sturdy boundary wall material that is different from standard iron and wood then PVC can come to your rescue. Though more expensive than natural materials, PVC boundary walls are lightweight and look stylish as you can see here.

17. Sturdy PVC

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

Here is another beautiful geometric design made of PVC and the material adds visual room to the stylish garden that is decorated with white pebbles and green shrubs.

18. Traditional picket fence

Bramy i furtki PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

When the boundary wall surrounds a traditional house as this of red roof tiles and white outside walls then traditional picket fence is the best alternative that makes a cozy partnership with the house facade.

19. Picket fence with red brick wall

Ogrodzenia posesyjne (PCV), Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

In this traditional design the picket fence forms a smart combination with red brick wall to lend a touch of  rustic warmth  to the yard's personality.

20. Wooden fence with concrete wall

Ogrodzenie z betonu architektonicznego, Contractors Contractors Modern garden Wood Grey
Contractors

Contractors
Contractors
Contractors

In this boundary wall project , the safety and stability of wood panels has been enhanced by giving them the security of concrete walls.

21. Curved stone wall

CASA WKT, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

The stone wall has a curvaceous design and has been painted white to give a trendy finish to the white paved path and emerald lawn that looks striking against this backdrop.

22. Combination of three materials

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

 A creative combination of complimentary materials comprising of bamboo, bushy shrubs and steel plates makes the garden boundary wall look unique.

23. Shocking pink wall

Casa Nando Reis, Estúdio Paulo Alves Estúdio Paulo Alves Modern garden
Estúdio Paulo Alves

Estúdio Paulo Alves
Estúdio Paulo Alves
Estúdio Paulo Alves

 For a person that seeks security of good old concrete walls this vibrant pink wall is a good fit.

24. Red brick finds a trendy partner wood

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern garden
New Images Architects

Private House—Holland Park

New Images Architects
New Images Architects
New Images Architects

A trendy outdoor barbecue like this requires elegant surroundings and that is adequately provided by this rustic brick wall that also houses the cooking area and a stylish wooden wall abutting the brick wall and garden.

25. Steel and stone

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Towards the end of our list we showcase a beautiful fence with concrete stones and steel plates. The difference in the tones of materials used in the structure brings a modern look to the composition.

Now that you have boundary wall designs in place it is time to look at Entrance gates with grills that will be suitable for them.

10 Vastu Shastra tips to keep away bad energy from your home
Which of these boundary wall designs did you like the best? Do let us know in your comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks