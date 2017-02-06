A vibrant and stylish apartment for the new smart cities in India

Designed by the interior architects at Perfect Space, this two-level apartment is as stylish as it is comfy. Though mostly done up in wood and white, bright colours appear randomly for a lively appearance. Each room has been planned in a practical way to suit the tastes of each inhabitant. Sleek and minimal designs play a key role in making this home attractive too. The children’s bedrooms are playful and colourful, while the bathrooms surprise with artistic touches. To gather ideas for your Indian project, read more.
The bold black entrance door stands out against the white walls of this apartment, making a stylish statement. Bright lights, a sleek white cabinet and a pretty little stool make this a welcoming space.
A trendy white and beautifully carved screen subtly separates the living and dining areas from the entryway. It adds loads of charm to the home as well.
Done up in creamy white hues, the living area is very inviting and soothing. A stylish sofa, plump cushions and a couple of paintings complete the look here. Thanks to an open plan layout, the dining space is integrated with the living nicely.
A sleek wooden table surrounded by elegant and cosy chairs make the dining space a very pleasurable affair. Soft drapes and trendy lamps ensure a dreamy ambiance.
The half wall accommodating the TV unit for the living and dining spaces is a very clever addition to this apartment. It offers subtle privacy to the kitchen on the other side, without compromising the open and airy feel.
Light wooden and white tones are the mainstay of this smart open kitchen. Smooth and minimal cabinets take care of storage needs, while modern appliances and bright lights add a shine to this space.
The wall that holds the TV for the living and dining areas has another side too. And look how admirably it has been utilised to accommodate the chrome appliances in the kitchen!
Though simple and minimal, this grey and white bedroom is a very relaxing space to retire to after a long day. A cushioned headboard and delicately patterned wallpaper pull the room together.
The inbuilt closet in the bedroom comes with mirrored doors which beautifully enhance the spaciousness here. They look subtly glamorous as well.
Playful blue bedding and the vibrant wallpaper make the young boy’s bedroom lively and cosy. Practical shelves help in organising books, toys and more.
Cute pink bedding with fun prints all over makes the girl’s bedroom charming and pretty. The wallpaper with owl prints looks delicious, while a large glass window ushers in loads of sunlight.
Decorative and multicoloured ceramic tiles add a dash of vibrancy and life to the otherwise simple bathroom. Neat cabinets and simple railway tiles in the shower cubicle make this space comfy and convenient too.
Round mirrors in different sizes lend a very unique look to this small but arty bathroom. Smooth cabinets above the WC and gorgeous patterned tiles behind it make for a very attractive ambiance. The fixtures are trendy too.
Here’s another tour- A beautiful and well-lit home in Mumbai, India