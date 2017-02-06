A vibrant and stylish apartment for the new smart cities in India

Designed by the interior architects at Perfect Space, this two-level apartment is as stylish as it is comfy. Though mostly done up in wood and white, bright colours appear randomly for a lively appearance. Each room has been planned in a practical way to suit the tastes of each inhabitant. Sleek and minimal designs play a key role in making this home attractive too. The children’s bedrooms are playful and colourful, while the bathrooms surprise with artistic touches. To gather ideas for your Indian project, read more.