29 pictures of small kitchens to inspire you

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern kitchen
Space is an issue for most of us, especially if you live in an apartment. But just because you have small space in the house doesn’t mean that you should compromise on your dream kitchen.

Here are 29 small kitchens where interior designers proved that you don’t need a lot of space to make a kitchen beautiful:

​1. Everything in a meter and a half

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

From chimney to the stove and storage, everything in this kitchen has been easily fitted in a meter and half.

2. Linear and mosaic

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Big mosaic tiles might seem outdated, but small mosaic tiles are definitely a big trend in 2017. 

3. Blue and compact

Apartamento compacto , Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern kitchen Glass Blue
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

 The grey and blue provide a perfect balance in this kitchen and they go perfectly with the black top. 

​4. A pop of colour

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern kitchen
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

 If you are tired of the black kitchen tops, then its time to experiment with a brighter colour, like yellow! 

5. Minimal

Cobertura Moema, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern kitchen Quartz Beige
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

 Straight lines and subtle cream tones – The designers of this home do know how to keep things minimal. 

​6. More storage

Cobertura Moema, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace MDF Black
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

 When you already have a small space for kitchen, taking out a separate kitchen storage is out of the question. That is why, it is better to build as many cabinets and drawers as possible. 


7. Bright orange

Cozinha, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

 This kitchen might be built on a small area but the bright orange colour makes the space look larger than it is. 

​8. A combination of materials

Cozinha, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

 From tiles to steel cabinets and wired chairs, this kitchen uses a multitude of materials in the best combination. 

9. Integrated breakfast bar

Cozinha, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Breakfast bars don’t always have to be on a kitchen island, they can also be incorporated near the workspace. 

10. Both traditional and modern

homify Rustic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

 This kitchen perfectly incorporates both traditional and modern elements by adding modern cabinets with the stone wall.

11. Elegant wood

homify Classic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you are confused about what to do with your kitchen, the best way is to go with wood.

12. Elongated

casa dei colori, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Eclectic style kitchen
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

This kitchen uses the rectangular space in the most efficient way kitchen platform on one side, and fridge and stove on the other. 

13. A dinner table

Home Staging vivienda Pirineo, Noelia Villalba Interiorista Noelia Villalba Interiorista Country style kitchen
Noelia Villalba Interiorista

Noelia Villalba Interiorista
Noelia Villalba Interiorista
Noelia Villalba Interiorista

 If you have the space, add a small dinner table with 2-3 chairs in your kitchen. Don’t forget to pick bright colours to make the space seem open. 

14. Scandinavian style

Piso en Sarrià, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura Minimalist kitchen
dom arquitectura

dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura

 Now, if you don’t want to go with wood completely then go the Scandinavian way and white cabinets and glass to it. 

15. Classic black and white

Reforma integral en calle Rosselló de Barcelona, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Mediterranean style kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
Grupo Inventia

Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia

 Black and white is a combination which you can never go wrong with. But do make sure there is more white than black in the area. 

16. U-shaped

Apartamento DT, Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Modern kitchen
Amanda Carvalho—arquitetura e interiores

Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores
Amanda Carvalho—arquitetura e interiores
Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores

 A U-shaped kitchen like this can help you save space and still make your kitchen extremely functional.

17. Integrated bar space

VÃO DESIGN, MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores Modern kitchen
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores

MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores

 Here is another kitchen built on a rectangular area which manages to also integrate a bar space. 

18. Stove on the kitchen island

UMA CASA COM PERSONALIDADE !!!, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Mediterranean style kitchen
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES

Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES

 This kitchen has stove placed on the kitchen island instead, and the side counter is being used as a work station 

19. Green and grey

Equilibrio de cores , Bethina Wulff Bethina Wulff Modern kitchen
Bethina Wulff

Bethina Wulff
Bethina Wulff
Bethina Wulff

The grey in this kitchen provides the perfect balance to the bright green. 

​20. Perfect lighting

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

A perfectly lit kitchen can make any space look bigger. We recommend adding lights just below the cabinet to brighten up the area.

21. Practical and simple

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This simple and practical kitchen has everything that you might need including – fridge, oven, stove, chimney, and lots of drawers

22. Vibrant red

Dentro e Fora, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

This kitchen uses red on the breakfast table, and white over the rest of the space to balance the bright colour.

23. Storage up high

Depa // Studio , DOSA STUDIO DOSA STUDIO Modern kitchen Wood White
DOSA STUDIO

DOSA STUDIO
DOSA STUDIO
DOSA STUDIO

 Put a high shelf up in your kitchen and store all your favourite crockery up there. 

24. Breakfast bar with stones

Reforma de apartamento en el Barrio Estadio, ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño Modern kitchen
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

 Small space doesn’t mean you have to go simple. Instead, you can go grand by adding stone wall breakfast wall. 

2​5. Concrete

Increíbles Propuestas de Cocinas, Nomada Design Studio Nomada Design Studio Mediterranean style kitchen
Nomada Design Studio

Nomada Design Studio
Nomada Design Studio
Nomada Design Studio

 If you aren’t ready for the grandeur of a stone wall, then why not take a small space by adding a concrete breakfast bar?

26. Colour blocking

APARTAMENTO MB – Tristeza/ Porto Alegre, Ambientta Arquitetura Ambientta Arquitetura Eclectic style kitchen
Ambientta Arquitetura

Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura

Even in a small space, this kitchen is a treat to the eyes thanks to its bright colours incorporated through tiles, stools, and place mats

27. Colourful tiles

homify Colonial style kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

If colour blocking isn’t your style, then we recommend adding colour to your kitchen with tiles.

28. Straight lines

Casa Pedrregal , Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño Modern kitchen
Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño

Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño
Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño
Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño

A geometrical kitchen with straight lines – there is nothing else you would want more.

29. Elegant and modern

Rationalism in Japanese​, Yurii Hrytsenko Yurii Hrytsenko Asian style kitchen
Yurii Hrytsenko

Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko

With an open-space plan, this kitchen uses wood in the most imaginative and inspiring way possible.

For more inspiration, check this ideabook

[ZA] collage2, IRIS C. - homify IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify

IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify
9 Vastu tips for the right place for your bed
Which one of these kitchens inspired you the most?


