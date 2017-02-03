13 pictures of facade designs for 2-storey homes

Everybody has a dream home with vivid details like the shapes, colours, textures and spaces that they want in their homes. But, the most difficult thing in these situations is to decide for a line of design for a style that expresses the personality of those who are going to occupy the home.

To finalise on a design you must consider the style of your façade. You can choose from a range of options like rustic, contemporary, industrial, campirano, Asian or something eclectic!

Here we present you with 13 options, each one a different style to inspire you for the façade design of your future home. Take a look!