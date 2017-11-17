A beautiful home worth Rupees 3.5 crore in Bellary, Karnataka

Are you ready to see what a lavish budget of 3.5 crores can achieve when aesthetics is combined with functionality? Then welcome to the residence of Mr. Agaraj in Bellary in Karnataka. This spacious and contemporary mansion is a beautiful mix of soothing colours, stylish lights, unique designs and cosy furnishing. A gorgeous garden adds to the charm of the property, while the interiors benefit from the tasteful use of wood, glass and steel. There are an adequate number of rooms for the family to relax, chat, entertain themselves, and indulge in good food. Credit for this inspiring creation goes to the architects at Hasta Architects.
The gate which leads to the parking is a unique affair in iron, wood and stencilled glass. It looks lightweight, stylish and robust at the same time.
Dark wooden accents, grey stone and smart amounts of white come together to make the facade a unique affair. The texture play along with the modern lines of the building contributes to the specialty of this property. Tall palms add a refreshing touch as well.
An ultramodern steel shed adds a lot of oomph to the car parking zone. As you can also see, the garden is neatly manicured and makes for a rejuvenating ambiance.
The large bird decor piece and wooden gate adds visual interest and exclusivity to the stone wall in the garden.
This gorgeous Buddha wall accent lends calmness and beauty to the garden too.
The entrance is a fascinating union of wood, steel, a bold black surface and sleek beige stone tiles.
A simple but elegant wood and marble structure houses the pictures and figurines of deities. Soft golden lights and flowers make this a perfect spot for prayers and meditations.
Dark wood and creamy white hues make the dining space soothing and elegant. The trendy furniture, sleek cabinet and stylish false ceiling help too.
Abundance of white and creamy tones make the open kitchen seem spacious and bright. Smooth and minimal cabinets offer storage, while modern appliances ensure convenience.
Soothing creamy white hues, a lavish sofa and an artistic tree-based wall decor make the living area beautiful and serene. The delicately patterned wallpaper jazzed up by unique light fixtures adds to the attraction here.
The TV unit in the living space is very trendy and a combination of glass and wood, separating the dining from the living. It opens up to the mezzanine as well, creating a double-height advantage which ensures a spacious and airy feel.
Lavish use of wood and unique wall panels is the highlights of this spacious movie den. Bright but soothing lights make for a cosy and happy ambiance.
These plush and modern loungers make the home theatre experience unforgettable.
Wood and white make this simple yet sophisticated family room very welcoming. Comfy sofas, trendy black lamps and the exciting wallpaper complement each other nicely.
Crafted with wood, glass and steel, this sensuously curving staircase is a designer delight. Paired with the contemporary false ceiling and stylish wallpaper, it is brimming with personality.
Soft creamy tones paired with smooth dark wood and gorgeous patterns make the master bedroom a treat for the senses. Patterns dominate the inbuilt closet as well, to complement the wallpaper behind the bed. Soft golden lighting creates a cosy and romantic atmosphere here.
The guest bedroom though simple, is a lively space, thanks to the blue and green bedding. Minimally furnished with very delicately patterned wallpaper behind the bed, this room is perfect for unwinding.
Blue and green make an exciting appearance in this bedroom too, lending colour to the brown and white space. Chevron pattern on the wallpaper is a very stylish touch.
Elegant golden lighting with the help of tastefully positioned wall sconces adds oodles of charm and peacefulness to the house after sunset.
