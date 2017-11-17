A beautiful home worth Rupees 3.5 crore in Bellary, Karnataka

Are you ready to see what a lavish budget of 3.5 crores can achieve when aesthetics is combined with functionality? Then welcome to the residence of Mr. Agaraj in Bellary in Karnataka. This spacious and contemporary mansion is a beautiful mix of soothing colours, stylish lights, unique designs and cosy furnishing. A gorgeous garden adds to the charm of the property, while the interiors benefit from the tasteful use of wood, glass and steel. There are an adequate number of rooms for the family to relax, chat, entertain themselves, and indulge in good food. Credit for this inspiring creation goes to the architects at Hasta Architects.