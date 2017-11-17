Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful home worth Rupees 3.5 crore in Bellary, Karnataka

homify Modern houses
Are you ready to see what a lavish budget of 3.5 crores can achieve when aesthetics is combined with functionality? Then welcome to the residence of Mr. Agaraj in Bellary in Karnataka. This spacious and contemporary mansion is a beautiful mix of soothing colours, stylish lights, unique designs and cosy furnishing. A gorgeous garden adds to the charm of the property, while the interiors benefit from the tasteful use of wood, glass and steel. There are an adequate number of rooms for the family to relax, chat, entertain themselves, and indulge in good food. Credit for this inspiring creation goes to the architects at Hasta Architects.

Designer gate

The gate which leads to the parking is a unique affair in iron, wood and stencilled glass. It looks lightweight, stylish and robust at the same time.

Elegant facade

North elevation homify Modern houses
Dark wooden accents, grey stone and smart amounts of white come together to make the facade a unique affair. The texture play along with the modern lines of the building contributes to the specialty of this property. Tall palms add a refreshing touch as well.

Trendy parking

A tensile fabric car shed homify Modern garage/shed
An ultramodern steel shed adds a lot of oomph to the car parking zone. As you can also see, the garden is neatly manicured and makes for a rejuvenating ambiance.

Decorative touch

garden area wall with stone cladding and a bird mural homify Modern houses
The large bird decor piece and wooden gate adds visual interest and exclusivity to the stone wall in the garden.

Serenity

Budha Mural on the north wall homify Modern houses
This gorgeous Buddha wall accent lends calmness and beauty to the garden too.

Smart entrance

Main entrance door homify Modern houses
The entrance is a fascinating union of wood, steel, a bold black surface and sleek beige stone tiles.


Neat prayer nook

Pooja Room next to dining room homify Modern dining room
A simple but elegant wood and marble structure houses the pictures and figurines of deities. Soft golden lights and flowers make this a perfect spot for prayers and meditations.

Inviting dining

dining room homify Modern dining room
Dark wood and creamy white hues make the dining space soothing and elegant. The trendy furniture, sleek cabinet and stylish false ceiling help too.

Trendy and spacious kitchen

Kitchen supplied by Home center homify Modern kitchen
Abundance of white and creamy tones make the open kitchen seem spacious and bright. Smooth and minimal cabinets offer storage, while modern appliances ensure convenience.

Wonderful living

living room homify Modern living room
Soothing creamy white hues, a lavish sofa and an artistic tree-based wall decor make the living area beautiful and serene. The delicately patterned wallpaper jazzed up by unique light fixtures adds to the attraction here.

Double-height advantage

living room double height homify Modern living room
The TV unit in the living space is very trendy and a combination of glass and wood, separating the dining from the living. It opens up to the mezzanine as well, creating a double-height advantage which ensures a spacious and airy feel.

Cosy home theatre

home theatre homify Modern media room
Lavish use of wood and unique wall panels is the highlights of this spacious movie den. Bright but soothing lights make for a cosy and happy ambiance.

Plush seating

Home theatre seating homify Modern media room
These plush and modern loungers make the home theatre experience unforgettable.

Chic family room

Family lounge homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Wood and white make this simple yet sophisticated family room very welcoming. Comfy sofas, trendy black lamps and the exciting wallpaper complement each other nicely.

Stunning staircase

stairs homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Crafted with wood, glass and steel, this sensuously curving staircase is a designer delight. Paired with the contemporary false ceiling and stylish wallpaper, it is brimming with personality.

Luxurious master bedroom

Master bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
Soft creamy tones paired with smooth dark wood and gorgeous patterns make the master bedroom a treat for the senses. Patterns dominate the inbuilt closet as well, to complement the wallpaper behind the bed. Soft golden lighting creates a cosy and romantic atmosphere here.

A splash of colour

guest bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
The guest bedroom though simple, is a lively space, thanks to the blue and green bedding. Minimally furnished with very delicately patterned wallpaper behind the bed, this room is perfect for unwinding.

Very charming

first floor master bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
Blue and green make an exciting appearance in this bedroom too, lending colour to the brown and white space. Chevron pattern on the wallpaper is a very stylish touch.

By night

North elevation-Night view homify Modern houses
Elegant golden lighting with the help of tastefully positioned wall sconces adds oodles of charm and peacefulness to the house after sunset.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


