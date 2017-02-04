A contemporary family home that combines modern and traditional styles

Today’s tour will take you through a big and stylish family house which combines modern and traditional styles with ease. A variety of colours and textures along with a hint of rusticity ensures that the living experience is unique here. Rendered by the architects at Intra Arquitectos, both the exteriors and interiors are creative, functional and cosy. Materials like wood, stone, and glass bricks come together to create environments which are elegant and smart. So, to derive inspiration for your Indian project, take a closer look.
The beautiful backyard of the house is where we start out tour. Set on an uneven hilly slope, the design of the house cleverly accommodates the geographical challenges. The elegant terrace and lofty fireplace are also visible from here.
Concrete pavers create a path across the grass leading you to the neat grey steps of the entrance. Lush greens add a refreshing touch to the entrance too.
The shaded terrace at the backside of the house is perfect for connecting the interiors with nature. It is a perfect spot for relaxing, chatting with loved ones or admiring the verdant nature surrounding the property.
We love how the house combines contrasting shades of brown, grey and white for a cosy yet interesting look. Wood, stone tiles and concrete join hands to lend personality to the structure, while ensuring a subtly traditional air.
Besides connecting the interiors with the refreshing backyard, the terrace is ideal for enjoying the weather round the year. It’s shaded and hence protected from excessive sun or rain. A slick fireplace promises warmth during winter months, while the trendy wooden furniture can be left outside without a worry.
Dar wooden tones and elegant stone flooring make the entryway soothing, warm and relaxing. A customised and modern storage unit has been built on the left and it accommodates a large aquarium as well. The water ensures a sense of tranquillity in the home.
Red and green accent walls add life and colour to this sophisticated dining room, while the long table can comfortably seat eight. The lamps hanging from the ceiling are contemporary and make the ambiance soothing and inviting for family meals.
Translucent and trendy glass bricks were used to partition some areas for privacy’s sake. But they allow natural light to flow easily from one room to another, thereby ensuring a feeling of openness.
Warm wooden cabinets, white walls and grey stone flooring make this kitchen a cosy and pleasing space. Glossy black countertops and shiny steel appliances add oodles of modernism here, while a large window brings in sunlight. A compact breakfast nook right in the front make for happy mornings.
A wooden floor and ceiling make the master bedroom relaxing and serene. The large plush bed with white linen looks inviting too after a tiring day. The striped headboard is a fashionable touch, while a wall of glass bricks on the right ensures that the bedroom stays well-lit.
