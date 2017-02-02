9 Vastu tips for the right place for your bed

In modern homes and apartments, where space is scarce, bedroom layouts restrict creativity. Most often, the bed is placed with the headboard against the main wall of the room. However, did you know that as per the ancient Indian practice, Vastu Shastra, there’s a right direction for placing your bed not only to enjoy a restful sleep but also for a more harmonious life?

This article highlights some tips, from Vastu professionals,architects and designers, which you can easily implement in your home by placing your bed in a beneficial location.