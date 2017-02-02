9 Vastu tips for the right place for your bed

In modern homes and apartments, where space is scarce, bedroom layouts restrict creativity. Most often, the bed is placed with the headboard against the main wall of the room. However, did you know that as per the ancient Indian practice, Vastu Shastra, there’s a right direction for placing your bed not only to enjoy a restful sleep but also for a more harmonious life?
This article highlights some tips, from Vastu professionals,architects and designers, which you can easily implement in your home by placing your bed in a beneficial location.
The location of the bed in the master bedroom is important as it affects the sleep quality and health of the head of the family. The recommended direction for placing one’s head while sleeping in the master bedroom is either the south or the west. The bed should be placed with the headboard against the wall in the south or the west so that your legs point towards the north or the east when you lie down.
Although it’s not easy to implement, especially in tiny bedrooms, try not to push the bed against the walls in the corner of the room as this blocks positive energy from flowing freely through the area. The bed should be placed along the central part of the wall so that there’s sufficient space to move around and clean the room.
Sleeping with your head towards the north is considered inauspicious and is believed to reduce one’s quality of sleep, which in turn leads to more serious illnesses. If the bedroom layout restricts you from placing the head in any other direction, you could consider a partition, like in this bedroom, to allow you to play around with the space. If nothing else works, switch the position of your pillows to the south when it’s bedtime.
Vastu recommends the south as the ideal position to locate the head of your bed as this brings the best sleep quality. Sleeping with your feet to the north attracts good fortune and increases wealth, happiness and prosperity.
Positioning the head towards the east increases memory, health and concentration. This is the reason that it’s best to place the head of the bed in the east in a child’s bedroom. The south or the southeast is fine too, so that the feet point towards the north or the west. This position is also suitable for a person who is inclined towards spirituality or for younger adults who are starting out in their careers.
For those who wish to gain fame and prosperity, placing the bed against the wall in the west is the best option. Sleeping with the feet pointing towards the east increases wealth and recognition.
Ideally, the bed should not be placed facing the bathroom door. If you can’t avoid this, then ensure that the bathroom door is kept closed always to prevent negative energy from coming into the bedroom.
If you have a mirror in the bedroom, make sure that it does not reflect the bed. Having any body part reflected in the mirror when you are lying down can increase the possibility of illnesses.
The bedroom is a place that nurtures a harmonious relationship between a couple. While it’s all right to have a set of twin beds or single beds in kids’ rooms or guest rooms, avoid using single beds in a master bedroom or one occupied by a couple. The same principle holds for mattresses. Don’t use two single mattresses on a double bed in a couple’s room.
