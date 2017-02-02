A small but stylish loft apartment for modern Indian couples

Young and smart Indian couples are increasingly looking for small but practical and aesthetic apartments which are easy to maintain. And this loft apartment designed by the architects at Specht Architects is one such option which comes with a smart layout, features trendy furnishing and is minimally adorned. Soothing and neutral colours add to the charm of this residence, while clever utilisation of space is another notable aspect. So, take the tour to know more.
Done up in white and a very pale shade of blue, this compact and open kitchen looks very soothing and welcoming. Smooth and minimal cabinets along with simple shelves take care of storage needs. A neat countertop, modern appliances and bright recessed lights add to the convenience factor as well.
From this 3D model of the apartment, you can easily figure out what goes where. The ground floor is reserved for the living area, kitchen and a bathroom, while a staircase takes you to the simple open bedroom on the first floor. Another staircase then leads you from the bedroom to the airy and bright terrace lined with artificial grass.
Elegant shades of grey and white make the living space inviting and full of character. The L-shaped sofa, rug and trendy coffee tables all look comfy, while the unique lamp accentuates the texture of the wall. Colourful cushions and dark wooden flooring offer warmth and liveliness, and a neat white half-wall keeps the kitchen away from plain view.
The dark wooden staircase contrasts the white walls beautifully as we get ready to explore the bedroom. Sleek steel cables make for a unique railing here.
As you probably know, small homes must make use of ingenious ideas to store things without cluttering the interiors. And this has been achieved for this loft apartment by incorporating smart cabinets and drawers under the staircase in the living area. You can practically store anything and everything in here.
The small bathroom right next to the living room staircase benefits tremendously from a full-length mirror affixed to its door. The mirror lends the illusion of extra space, while light colours and bright lights make the bathroom inviting and cosy.
Designed especially to induce serenity and a good night’s sleep, the bedroom makes a unique statement in white and dark wood. The bed looks plush and comfy, and another staircase leads you to the terrace on second floor.
The landing above the bedroom not only leads to the open terrace, but also features tall glass windows to usher in sunlight. This way, the bedroom stays naturally bright and cheerful throughout the day.
