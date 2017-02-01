Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 pictures of Pooja rooms for a good start of the month

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Yassmine, Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Earlier, most of the Indian houses used to have one special Pooja Room that was called as Mandir, Temple or God room and specifically used for prayers and meditation only. With years passing, these Pooja rooms have been converted into Pooja shelves, Pooja compartments and sections. People are exploring new and better option to bring the divinity within their own homes and get it settled and lesser space. 

In order to start a new month with new opportunities and happiness, we aim to bring you a few selected Pooja room designs where you and your family would love to spend some time and pray for well being. These rooms are small, maintenance free and can be easily imitated or constructed in your house. So, have a look below to understand the architecture.

Wooden Pooja room

Victorian + Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Cabinetry,Door,Gold,Amber,Wood,Rectangle,Interior design,Fixture,Building,Home door
Premdas Krishna

Victorian + Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Wooden pooja rooms have long been favorite of all. Reasons? They are easier to maintain and have a special touch of warmth. You can get them done at affordable prices as well and the Pooja room will definitely look fabulous. 

Basant Panchmi theme

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

February marks the ending of Winters and Basant Panchmi is the day which people celebrate to usher the happiness of springtime arriving to their life. Yellow color is considered to be auspicious and significantly represents the theme of this festival. So, get ready to drape the room in Yellow to make a mark.

Marble cladding and design

The entrance wall!!! homify Modern walls & floors
homify

The entrance wall!!!

homify
homify
homify

White marble has the aura to make any space look divine and calm. A pooja room amidst white marble with bronze figurines should be a definite Yes for the class lovers. 

Big portrait and shelf

Living Room ZEAL Arch Designs Living roomTV stands & cabinets
ZEAL Arch Designs

Living Room

ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

Really crammed up of space? Do not fret, to your rescue, we have this beautiful Pooja style shelf installed within the living room of a family where you can pray, sleep and eat together. The mandir section is visibly different and disctinctively beautiful here. 

Special room

Pooja Room next to dining room homify Modern dining room
homify

Pooja Room next to dining room

homify
homify
homify

And the regular style of Mandir in Indian homes, a special room with lots of dieties- small and big, pictures, images, and other pooja elements safely secured at one place. Here you have the freedom to expand your belief in God to any limits. 

Eat, pray and love

dinning table Alaya D'decor Modern dining room Plywood Multicolored Building,Furniture,Table,Couch,Chair,Wood,Comfort,Lighting,Interior design,Living room
Alaya D&#39;decor

dinning table

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

How about getting a mandir installed right near to your dining table so that your family can gather at the dinner and pray to god together. It will help you remain closer to the almighty and each other both. 

Similar stories: Vastu Guide for your home


Modern Mandir

Entrance wall homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Entrance wall

homify
homify
homify

A modern mandir installation like here, metallic sculpture or a case with deity within placed in the hallway itself. Showcase your beliefs and make your mandir open to all. 

With special wall

Mural - Living Room homify Modern living room
homify

Mural—Living Room

homify
homify
homify

If you are not willing to get an old style pooja room or not having enough space to create a dedicated corner, get one of the home walls designed in perfection and well lit, and then put some deities of god right besides to it. The environment should speak for itself anyways. 

Pooja within a room

Double Height Living Room ZEAL Arch Designs Modern living room
ZEAL Arch Designs

Double Height Living Room

ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

When you have true belief in god and want them to be present everywhere with you, having God's frames and images on walls of the room makes sense. 

Divinity can stay anywhere

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

And last on the list, a pooja room style that is apt for meditation and seeking calmness. Set the background, lighting and nearby elements in such a way that you cannot stay away from sparing a few minutes with the almighty. 

A beautiful and furnished home of 3000 sqft for the Indian family
Which one is best amongst these?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks