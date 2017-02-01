10 pictures of Pooja rooms for a good start of the month

Earlier, most of the Indian houses used to have one special Pooja Room that was called as Mandir, Temple or God room and specifically used for prayers and meditation only. With years passing, these Pooja rooms have been converted into Pooja shelves, Pooja compartments and sections. People are exploring new and better option to bring the divinity within their own homes and get it settled and lesser space.

In order to start a new month with new opportunities and happiness, we aim to bring you a few selected Pooja room designs where you and your family would love to spend some time and pray for well being. These rooms are small, maintenance free and can be easily imitated or constructed in your house. So, have a look below to understand the architecture.