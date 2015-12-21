​Stunning bathroom mirror designs

There is no harm in having a mirror that works as a storage space as well. Incorporating a trendy mirror and concealed storage behind it can save you a lot of space in smaller bathrooms. This trick is actually a boon for city dwellers with restricted bathroom size. This practical addition to the room can have steel borders or stands and can be easily hung using hinges and side supports. They can either be sliding or have a cabinet opening, according to your taste and requirement. These dual-purpose mirrors come in trendy and modern styles. Some of them are even fitted with cabinet lighting that is a great help during the night. You can easily use these as medicine and cosmetics storage place. Another cool addition for a mirror cum storage thing is to install different separators and organisers in the inner shelves for easy placement.

If you have already tried all the modern and trendy looks with your house, you can adopt some eco-friendly ways now. Here's an ideabook that will be your best guide : The Eco-friendly home for everyone