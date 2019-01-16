Your browser is out-of-date.

10 pictures of homes with indoor gardens

Ruqaiyya Hussain
Dheen House Kumbakonam, Ansari Architects Ansari Architects Modern garden
Indoor gardens can be incorporated into any type of environment. In addition to perfectly decorating living rooms, kitchens, and bathrooms, they are also perfect for offices, bars, and public places. With these 10 pictures, we show you how, with a few simple tricks, you can create mini gardens within your own home that are nothing short of beautiful. They add a unique aesthetic and touch that will help create a relaxing atmosphere that is both captivating and refreshing at the same time.

1. An indoor garden in the corner of the patio

Bungalow at Undri, Space Craft Associates Space Craft Associates Modern garden Flower,Plant,Property,Building,Botany,Lighting,Interior design,Architecture,Flooring,Wall
Space Craft Associates

Bungalow at Undri

Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates

A large tree in your home might not be feasible, but that doesn't mean that you rule out the idea entirely. There are small trees in the market that can be placed in any corner of the hallway or gallery section of your house.

2. An indoor garden for the sitting area

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden Plant,Property,Furniture,Window,Houseplant,Couch,Flowerpot,Building,Wood,Floor
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Light up an otherwise dull sitting area by converting it into your very own indoor garden. You can remove some of the tiling and grow a mini garden within your indoor garden! With pebbles, and grass you can light up the place like never before.

3. Vertical indoor gardens for open spaces of your home

Indoor Landscape homify Modern garden
homify

Indoor Landscape

homify
homify
homify

The entrance or perhaps the hallway of your home might fall short of decor which is why you can turn to vertical gardens. Simply line the hallway with potted plants and vertical gardens such as the ones displayed in the image.

4. An indoor garden in the balcony of your home

Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects Modern garden Plant,Property,Furniture,Building,Chair,Table,Flowerpot,Interior design,Houseplant,Urban design
A360architects

Contermporary Elegance

A360architects
A360architects
A360architects

A unique design is up for grabs which makes use of a dedicated wall which houses umpteen potted plants. The wall is accompanied by potted plants and a wonderful lawn that lets you relax and unwind at the end of a long arduous day.

5. A small and petite indoor garden for your home

gandhi farm house, 4th axis design studio 4th axis design studio Country style garden Plant,Building,Property,Leaf,Fixture,Botany,Architecture,Vegetation,Floor,Wall
4th axis design studio

gandhi farm house

4th axis design studio
4th axis design studio
4th axis design studio

Don't let those empty spaces slip right through your hands! You can turn spaces of any dimension into an indoor garden. Simply line the area with pebbles of varied colors and sizes, to surround potted plants.

6. A rustic vertical indoor garden for your home

Mr.M's garden Designink Architecture and Interiors Rustic style garden Plant,Flowerpot,Houseplant,Botany,Flower,Terrestrial plant,Organism,Art,Grass,Adaptation
Designink Architecture and Interiors

Mr.M's garden

Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors

Hobo style potted plants on the entire wall can definitely save space and bring charm to a room, terrace, hallway, your parking lot or any place where you would like to sprinkle greenery. Equally spaced pots should do the trick for you.


7. An indoor garden within glass casings for your home

homify Minimalist style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Try a greenhouse in your house and utilize the power of the sun to make your very own indoor garden. You can grow a number of low maintenance plants that will render your garden stunning without you having to spend too much time on it.

Here are simple garden ideas that you can try out.

8. An indoor garden between the walls of your home

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Check out this thin gallery space that lies between the two rooms of this house. It is wonderfully transformed into a lane of plants and beautiful pots. Furthermore, the glass walled room lets you gaze into the gallery without having to coming out.

9. An indoor garden with a swing

Internal Court 4site architects Asian style garden Solid Wood Brown Property,Plant,Door,Wood,Fixture,Interior design,Building,Architecture,Houseplant,Hall
4site architects

Internal Court

4site architects
4site architects
4site architects

To take things up a notch, you can make use of a swing in your indoor garden. This adds a nice touch to the area in addition to allowing for a seating space amidst the greenery.

Here are 20 small garden ideas that you can invite into your home!


Do let us know your ideas for an interior garden!


