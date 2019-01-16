10 pictures of homes with indoor gardens

Indoor gardens can be incorporated into any type of environment. In addition to perfectly decorating living rooms, kitchens, and bathrooms, they are also perfect for offices, bars, and public places. With these 10 pictures, we show you how, with a few simple tricks, you can create mini gardens within your own home that are nothing short of beautiful. They add a unique aesthetic and touch that will help create a relaxing atmosphere that is both captivating and refreshing at the same time.
A large tree in your home might not be feasible, but that doesn't mean that you rule out the idea entirely. There are small trees in the market that can be placed in any corner of the hallway or gallery section of your house.
Light up an otherwise dull sitting area by converting it into your very own indoor garden. You can remove some of the tiling and grow a mini garden within your indoor garden! With pebbles, and grass you can light up the place like never before.
The entrance or perhaps the hallway of your home might fall short of decor which is why you can turn to vertical gardens. Simply line the hallway with potted plants and vertical gardens such as the ones displayed in the image.
A unique design is up for grabs which makes use of a dedicated wall which houses umpteen potted plants. The wall is accompanied by potted plants and a wonderful lawn that lets you relax and unwind at the end of a long arduous day.
Don't let those empty spaces slip right through your hands! You can turn spaces of any dimension into an indoor garden. Simply line the area with pebbles of varied colors and sizes, to surround potted plants.
Hobo style potted plants on the entire wall can definitely save space and bring charm to a room, terrace, hallway, your parking lot or any place where you would like to sprinkle greenery. Equally spaced pots should do the trick for you.
Try a greenhouse in your house and utilize the power of the sun to make your very own indoor garden. You can grow a number of low maintenance plants that will render your garden stunning without you having to spend too much time on it.
Check out this thin gallery space that lies between the two rooms of this house. It is wonderfully transformed into a lane of plants and beautiful pots. Furthermore, the glass walled room lets you gaze into the gallery without having to coming out.
To take things up a notch, you can make use of a swing in your indoor garden. This adds a nice touch to the area in addition to allowing for a seating space amidst the greenery.
