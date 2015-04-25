6 modern coffee tables

A coffee table is the must-have inclusion in the home. However, with an almost overwhelming range of styles and designs out there; it can be a real challenge to find a coffee table that feels right in your living room. So what is it about coffee tables that can cause such a headache to home decorators? Well, like most things home—coffee tables have evolved from their humble English tea party origins to being multi-functional and diversely used pieces of furniture. Today, coffee tables can be used for many things such as; the social space to sit around and catch up with friends, eat a quick take away meal off, type an important email after work, or even used as a leg rest for a snooze on a couch.

At homify, we have compiled some of the most unique coffee table options available for home decorators. Keep reading and get ready to be inspired!