6 modern coffee tables

A coffee table is the
must-have inclusion in the home. However, with an almost overwhelming range of styles and designs out there; it can be a real challenge to find a coffee table that
feels right in your living room. So what is it about coffee tables that can cause such a headache to home decorators? Well, like most things home—coffee tables have evolved from their humble English tea party origins to being multi-functional and diversely used pieces of furniture. Today, coffee tables can be used for many things such as; the social space to sit around and catch up with friends, eat a quick take away meal off, type an important email after work, or even used as a leg rest for a snooze on a couch.
At homify, we have compiled some of the most unique coffee table options available for home decorators. Keep reading and get ready to be inspired!
It's amazing how far modern craftsmanship has come. This distinctly shaped design is from the talented folk at Cheb Fusion.The shape of the table refers to the Atlas Mountains and if you look closely you can see its beautiful pattern on the top surface. The horizontal planes below can be used to display a decorative items or to stock some magazines or books.
Sometimes simplicity works best. This is a simple, yet stylish coffee table from m dex design that would work well for a modern home décor or even a commercial office space. We especially love the looped Ash wooden pieces that are the holding piece for the circular glass top.
Perhaps a more eco-friendly option is more to your taste. Well look no further. This is a handmade reclaimed timber and steel coffee table that would be perfect for adding a serious statement to your home. The timber top is made from the wood from unwanted and damaged wooden pallets which sits inside a steel box frame giving it a contemporary and industrial feel. The wood is sanded smooth to the touch but retains a rustic look.
Now this is a living room filled with bold furnishings and tasteful finishings. There is an almost sculpture-like appeal to the coffee table that is placed in the centre of the room. Notice how the brown leather upholstered central table contrasts against the softer texture of the light sofa and it also brings out the darker shades in the room.
We are naturally attracted to the coffee table in this living room. Perhaps it has something to do with the glossy white lacquer material, or the sleek lines of the design. We really love the pairing with the comfy rug. It helps create an environment that is welcoming and invites you to sit around and enjoy a coffee and a chat.
Natural timber has become a prominent material used in contemporary coffee tables, but don't think you've seen it all. This is a piece of furniture that can make a serious impression in your living room or home office. Complete with inner storage, this is a handmade table that again using reclaimed pallet timber. The inner storage is perfect for books, laptops, and other household or office items. Not to mention the flexibility to be moved around due to the quirky wheels.
