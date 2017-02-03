27 ideas for cheap rustic barbecue (tandoor) you could build

Cooking in the open today is not limited to picnics during summer and winter as now barbecues set up in backyard patios and verandas can grill up dishes around the year. Why wait for a particular season to enjoy outdoor cooking when barbecues arranged in the garden can give your guests a variety of food items straight off the grill.

To meet the constant demand of our readers about suitable outdoor grill/barbecue designs we have collated 27 designs that could be easily adapted to Indian standards with the help of a professional that has experience in setting up the equipment in the required place.