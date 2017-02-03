27 ideas for cheap rustic barbecue (tandoor) you could build

Cooking in the open today is not limited to picnics during summer and winter as now barbecues set up in backyard patios and verandas can grill up dishes around the year. Why wait for a particular season to enjoy outdoor cooking when barbecues arranged in the garden can give your guests a variety of food items straight off the grill.
To meet the constant demand of our readers about suitable outdoor grill/barbecue designs we have collated 27 designs that could be easily adapted to Indian standards with the help of a professional that has experience in setting up the equipment in the required place.
This stone and brick creation may appear rustic but it is large enough for family-sized feasts during festivals and family get-together.
Located close to the boundary wall and approachable by a trendy set of marble stones, on the lawn, the barbecue is covered by steel doors on both upper and lower ends.
The design of this outdoor grill matches up the curvaceous angle of the boundary wall.
Built within an enclosure by the kitchen manufacturers, this grill has a service bar and also a pretty window to maintain airflow within the region.
The angular grill made out bricks and mortar with a perky chimney within the garden is perfect for summer picnics.
This design strikes the perfect balance between modern design and rustic charm.
Built on a corner of the veranda, this rustic grill has a stone background and brick awning and is built along a wide ledge that doubles up as a preparatory area.
Combination of grill and pizza oven side by side!!
Rooftop open-air grill is a welcome alternative if the house lacks garden space. Spread out chairs and tables that can easily be kept back indoors when needed.
Neutral toned barbecue with tiled chimney is ideally suited to mid-sized garden to enjoy the weather and food together.
Modern barbecue is camouflaged amidst tall trees taking guests by surprise when they are invited in for a barbecue party.
Hate to stay indoors when weather is good? Then invite friends over to a sassy open grill party with a trendy deck made of locally available stone around it and decorate the region with easy chairs for a mid afternoon lunch.
Instead of an open air barbecue why not build it cabana style that will keep the food free of dust and debris around the services area before serving it to guests.
The covered cooking area with ample space for storing wood and serving food has been fitted with two cooking options comprising of wood fired grill and gas fired grill to dish out food far more faster.
Designed with colorful decorative tiles that are enhance the beauty of brick wall, the barbecue is open with a chimney to keep the region free of smoke.
Open grills with stone surface on which large pieces of raw food can be directly placed for distinct flavor is an old school cooking method but highly effective.
Tiles made of clay and stone are ideal for setting up preparation platform.
A large garden spread across a tiny hillock can have twin grills to cater to guests depending on the location they choose to sit in. Amazing isn't it?
Red and white outdoor grill with a stylish white bench. Enjoy meals with a view of local countryside.
Country style kitchen? Why not add a grill for effective utilization of space.
Sandstone grille with storage area for wood at the bottom.
If you thought that stone grills are rustic and shabby then you have to see this arched grill built with creamy bricks and stone.
A large grill with stainless steel front makes even a rustic garden impressive.
If you want to understand the construction details of an enclosed barbecue then this picture shows it clearly.
A barbecue set against the backyard wall with stone enclosure is perfectly suited for this country home.
Built with combination of several materials like bricks, concrete, stone and wood this barbecue with storage area for wood at the bottom resembles a mini open air kitchen in the garden.
Brick deck by the pool with country style furniture and a large shimmering swimming pool. What else could you ask for on a summer evening?
Now that you have all the barbecue designs you can think of it is time to explore these Sophisticated outdoor decks for entertaining.