Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

27 ideas for cheap rustic barbecue (tandoor) you could build

Rita Deo Rita Deo
Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
Loading admin actions …

Cooking in the open today is not limited to picnics during summer and winter as now barbecues set up in backyard patios and verandas can grill up dishes around the year. Why wait for a particular season to enjoy outdoor cooking when barbecues arranged in the garden can give your guests a variety of food items straight off the grill.

To meet the constant demand of our readers about suitable outdoor grill/barbecue designs we have collated 27 designs that could be easily adapted to Indian standards with the help of a professional that has experience in setting up the equipment in the required place.

1. Spacious and rustic

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

This stone and brick creation may appear rustic but it is large enough for family-sized feasts during festivals and family get-together.

2. Edgy with a steel door

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

Located close to the boundary wall and approachable by a trendy set of marble stones, on the lawn, the barbecue is covered by steel doors on both upper and lower ends.

3. Curvaceous to match the wall

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L Mediterranean style garden
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

The design of this outdoor grill matches up the curvaceous angle of the boundary wall.

4. Grill with a service bar

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

Built within an enclosure by the kitchen manufacturers, this grill has a service bar and also a pretty window to maintain airflow within the region.

5. Sizeable design with space for fire-wood

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

The angular grill made out bricks and mortar with a perky chimney within the garden is perfect for summer picnics.

6. Eye catching combination of brick and steel

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

This design strikes the perfect balance between modern design and rustic charm.


7. Easy to implement rustic design

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

Built on a corner of the veranda, this rustic grill has a stone background and brick awning and is built along a wide ledge that doubles up as a preparatory area.

8. Won't your guests love pizza with the barbecue items?

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

Combination of grill and pizza oven side by side!!

9. Modern grill on the roof

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

Rooftop open-air grill is a welcome alternative if the house lacks garden space. Spread out chairs and tables that can easily be kept back indoors when needed. 

10.Covered barbecue that blends into the garden

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

Neutral toned barbecue with tiled chimney is ideally suited to mid-sized garden to enjoy the weather and food together.

11. Open air grill built into the backyard wall

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

Modern barbecue is camouflaged amidst tall trees taking guests by surprise when they are invited in for a barbecue party. 

12. Rustic grill with stone deck

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

Hate to stay indoors when weather is good? Then invite friends over to a sassy open grill party with a trendy deck made of locally available stone around it and decorate the region with easy chairs for a mid afternoon lunch.

13. A trendy grill with a cabana

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

Instead of an open air barbecue why not build it cabana style that will keep the food free of dust and debris around the services area before serving it to guests.

14. Combined convenience of wood grill and gas stove

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

The covered cooking area with ample space for storing wood and  serving  food has been fitted with two cooking options comprising of wood fired grill and gas fired grill to dish out food far more faster.

15. Grill with a stylish chimney

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

Designed with colorful decorative tiles that are enhance the beauty of brick wall, the barbecue is open with a chimney to keep the region free of smoke.

16. Grilling the old school way

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

Open grills with stone surface on which large pieces of raw food can be directly placed for distinct flavor is an old school cooking method but highly effective.

17. Stone tiles for preparation platform

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

Tiles made of clay and stone are ideal for setting up preparation platform.

18. Enjoy twin advantages

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

A large garden spread across a tiny hillock can have twin grills to cater to guests depending on the location they choose to sit in. Amazing isn't it?

19. Red bricks for rustic flavor

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

Red and white outdoor grill with a stylish white bench. Enjoy meals with a view of local countryside.

20. Why not an indoor grill

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

Country style kitchen? Why not add a grill for effective utilization of space.

21. Sandstone grill

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

Sandstone grille with storage area for wood at the bottom.

22. Arch style grille

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

If you thought that stone grills are rustic and shabby then you have to see this arched grill built with creamy bricks and stone.

23. Impressive grill within a rustic garden

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

A large grill with stainless steel front makes even a rustic garden impressive.

24. Barbecue region under progress

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

If you want to understand the construction details of an enclosed barbecue then this picture shows it clearly.

25. Set against the backyard wall

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

A barbecue set against the backyard wall with stone enclosure is perfectly suited for this country home.

26. Mini outdoor kitchen

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

Built with combination of several materials like bricks, concrete, stone and wood this barbecue with storage area for wood at the bottom resembles a mini open air kitchen in the garden.

27. Barbecue by the pool

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

Brick deck by the pool with country style furniture and a large shimmering swimming pool. What else could you ask for on a summer evening? 

Now that you have all the barbecue designs you can think of it is time to explore these Sophisticated outdoor decks for entertaining.

13 pictures of facade designs for 2-storey homes
Which of these barbecue designs would you like to have in the garden? Do let us know your views below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks