Introducing stained glass in the home

Today at homify we want to change your opinion about stained glass. Naturally, the first thing most think of when talking about stained glass is probably a spectacular window or dome of a religious building or grand palace. This is unsurprising—considering that not only can stained glass be spectacularly beautiful, but its most powerful aspect was the ability of stained glass to tell a story or pass on a message without any need for words. In the past, most people were illiterate, but were able to be moved by the wonder of religious stories told by beams of refracted light in the dark inner spaces of houses of worship.
We are here to show that stained glass is no longer an exclusive design feature of religious and historic buildings. Stained glass in fact has a profound use in private homes. See how stained glass patterns can help create a beautiful impact in your home.
Here we can see how stained glass can bring colour and interest to this cottage inspired kitchen. A light blue stain has been used as the glass border for the door and the rear interior window. The subtle inclusion of colour interplays nicely with the white colour scheme and timber surfaces.
Skylights are simple and easy means of adding much needed light to rooms depleted of natural sunlight. Most skylights take on a simple form. However, this design from GlassTec is something very different. This is a skylight that consists of a mosaic of individual colour panels that range from bright striking yellows to darker earthy browns. Notice how the colours become progressively darker towards the outside of the skylight.
No more boring white walls! Remove solid barriers within the home and replace them with a mix of stained and transparent glass. Here we see a lovely floral designed stain glass piece located adjacent to the staircase and along a corridor. This interesting design not only helps increase the brightness of a room but also becomes an artistic feature of the living space.
If you have a particular taste for antiquity then why not choose an interior door that is fitted with traditional inspired stained glass? The entrance to the kitchen and living areas is a point of interest in this Mediterranean home. Blue and frosted-white panels compliment the deep solid wood of the door to create a lovely rustic appeal.
What better way to make a statement in your home then the inclusion of a stained glass archway. Admire the craftsmanship and the attention to detail from the design experts at glasstec. The collage of coloured squares work wonderfully with the classical style archway. You can imagine the beautiful coloured light that pours through these windows.
