Introducing stained glass in the home

Today at homify we want to change your opinion about stained glass. Naturally, the first thing most think of when talking about stained glass is probably a spectacular window or dome of a religious building or grand palace. This is unsurprising—considering that not only can stained glass be spectacularly beautiful, but its most powerful aspect was the ability of stained glass to tell a story or pass on a message without any need for words. In the past, most people were illiterate, but were able to be moved by the wonder of religious stories told by beams of refracted light in the dark inner spaces of houses of worship.

We are here to show that stained glass is no longer an exclusive design feature of religious and historic buildings. Stained glass in fact has a profound use in private homes. See how stained glass patterns can help create a beautiful impact in your home.