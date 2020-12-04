Where do I put switches and sockets for safety and aesthetics?

When you are designing your home’s interiors, electrical wiring and switchboards need to be planned so that they don’t become an eye sore that takes away from the overall look of your home once the project is completed. Positioning the switches in every room needs careful thought. They should be easily accessible, but well-concealed so that they don’t distract from the room’s design style or theme. Additionally, in a home with young children, from a safety aspect, the switches need child-proofing to keep them out of reach of little fingers.

In today’s ideabook, we present 9 design ideas that you can choose for positioning switches in your home.