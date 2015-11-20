A economical home for everyone

The dining area is located besides the kitchen. It gets its additional warmth from the huge Floor to ceiling glass windows that let them capture the maximum goodness of natural light. Use of glass platform and black chairs create a cosy family atmosphere that is ideal for get-togethers and meals. It overlooks the wide patio on one side that is surely going to boost your appetite!

