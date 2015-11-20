A economical home for everyone

Casas Cube designers have done a tremendous job by creating a stunning beauty in a small area of 100 m2. This residence has been designed in absolutely green surroundings that look even more beautiful with the coveted presence of this abode. To create a perfect natural harmony, wood and stone have been used for maximum effect. It is an epitome for small house designs that includes all the luxuries of a modern apartment. Let us take you for a walk inside this architectural marvel.
As we roam around the other portion of the house, we witness wooden patterns that start from the porch area and stretch to the other corner of the house. This dark brown tone is perfect for classy exterior look and looks promising and highly durable. It adds a brighter look to the washed stone exteriors and is extremely sassy and modern in looks.
As discussed earlier, stone has been used in maximum ways possible. Washed stone is used for making peaceful and calm exteriors that go well with green pastures and huge glass windows. This extreme beauty is further highlighted with the presence of wooden patterns on the other side of the house. This subtly shimmery stone gives an impression of smoothness and uniformity. It stretches from one corner of the house to the middle where it gets overlapped with smart wooden details.
The façade is a beautiful amalgamation of light and dark brown shades. To add to the brown world, even the flooring has been done in brown hues to create a unified effect. The systematic placement of pillars on one side along with the perforated roof helps in creating stylish patterns of light falling through the roof. The windows and doors are designed in perfect rectangular shape for a neat stance.
The kitchen is indeed a smaller space that has been utilised to the maximum. Modern modular concepts have been employed for creating a neat and tidy display of cabinets and appliances. For increased usage of space and for added brightness, huge glass windows are used that add a sense of space and brightness. Designing the whole kitchen in pristine white is another smart way to let the place a wider effect.
The dining area is located besides the kitchen. It gets its additional warmth from the huge Floor to ceiling glass windows that let them capture the maximum goodness of natural light. Use of glass platform and black chairs create a cosy family atmosphere that is ideal for get-togethers and meals. It overlooks the wide patio on one side that is surely going to boost your appetite!
The bedroom is another cosy joint that proves to be a perfect place to unwind and rejuvenate you from today’s tensions. Along with the goodness of natural light and the glamour of a bright resting chair, you are guaranteed a cosy resting place. The sliding door wardrobe and a cosy bed add finishing touches to the bedroom.