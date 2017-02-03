Your browser is out-of-date.

15 pictures of stunning homes and interiors from Indore

Justwords Justwords
Farm House, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern houses
Are you looking for ideas to build a stunning home that becomes the talk of your neighbourhood? Or maybe you wish to give your interiors a ravishing new look which is trendy, functional and cosy at the same time? Then you are at the right place. The architects at Karu an Artist in Indore have brought you some brilliant designs which will give you the necessary inspiration to make your home unique. From innovative bungalows to stylish bedrooms, beautiful studies and gorgeous bathrooms, this story will wow you with a variety of colours, textures and styles.

1. Cutting-edge home

Farm House KARU AN ARTIST Modern houses Plant,Sky,Building,Nature,Rectangle,Tree,Land lot,Grass,Landscape,Real estate
KARU AN ARTIST

Farm House

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

Creative lines and the combination of white, wood and black make this bungalow a sight for sore eyes. Lush greenery and stylish outdoor seating add to its attraction.

2. Minimal and contemporary

The Box House, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern houses Tire,Plant,Wheel,Car,Cloud,Property,Vehicle,Flower,Sky,Light
KARU AN ARTIST

The Box House

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

Simple lines, trendy clear glass windows and stylish grey detailing are the highlights of this modern house.

3. Simple but classy

A SMALL BUNGALOW, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern houses Building,Cloud,Sky,Rectangle,Window,House,Tree,Fixture,Stairs,Architecture
KARU AN ARTIST

A SMALL BUNGALOW

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

Dark grey and white come together with neat wooden elements to help this multi-storied house stand out. An elegant gate, sleek white railing, a large and airy terrace and neat windows complete the look.

4. Playful and lavish

private bungalow, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern houses Plant,Property,Light,Nature,Lighting,Architecture,Tree,Vegetation,Landscape,Grass
KARU AN ARTIST

private bungalow

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

A uniquely shaped upper storey coupled with a lush lawn and elegant pool makes this property a showstopper. Wall to wall glazing integrates the indoors with the outdoors nicely.

5. Quaint and charming

RESIDENCE, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Asian style houses Plant,Building,Property,Nature,Tree,Rectangle,Natural landscape,Vegetation,House,Cottage
KARU AN ARTIST

RESIDENCE

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

This white house with a quaint red roof and decorative bay windows make for a pretty picture in the midst of green lawns and towering trees.

RESIDENCE, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Asian style garden Cloud,Sky,Tree,Temple,Plant,Shade,Building,Wood,Facade,Symmetry
KARU AN ARTIST

RESIDENCE

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

The gazebo is intricately carved in light-hued wood and is an exotic spot to soak in nature’s beauty, breathe in fresh air or enjoy outdoor chitchat.


6. Spacious and stylish living

living room, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern living room Property,Couch,Furniture,Building,Plant,Interior design,Automotive design,Flooring,Floor,Living room
KARU AN ARTIST

living room

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

White and wooden hues pair up to make this spacious living area soothing and inviting. Trendy furniture and a stone-clad wall for the TV unit make for a rustic yet sophisticated ambiance here.

7. Bright study

office interior, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern study/office Furniture,Building,Plant,Table,Comfort,Wood,Houseplant,Interior design,Living room,Floor
KARU AN ARTIST

office interior

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

Warm wooden flooring, white walls, fashionable furniture and a large painting are the highlights of this home office. Massive glass doors help it to open up to the outdoors.

8. Black and white bedroom

black and white bedroom, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom Property,Building,Furniture,White,Comfort,Black,Textile,Wood,Interior design,Curtain
KARU AN ARTIST

black and white bedroom

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

The tasteful combination of black and white is the attraction of this large and elegant bedroom. Stylish furniture, unique wall decor with round mirrors and a large glass window make this space very special.

black and white bedroom, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom Furniture,Property,Table,Light,Product,Interior design,Desk,Rectangle,Architecture,Black-and-white
KARU AN ARTIST

black and white bedroom

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

Sleek and minimal designs along with a couple of charming vases contribute to the boldness of the study corner.

9. Timeless and soothing

BEDROOM, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom Furniture,Comfort,Building,Textile,Table,Decoration,Bed frame,Wood,Grey,Pillow
KARU AN ARTIST

BEDROOM

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

Wood, cream and white comprise the colour scheme of this simple yet sophisticated bedroom. The tall blue headboard and pretty lamps are cosy touches.

BEDROOM, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom Cabinetry,Property,Furniture,Output device,Product,Rectangle,Wood,Drawer,Comfort,Interior design
KARU AN ARTIST

BEDROOM

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

The minimalistic TV unit combines white and wooden hues in a classy manner to redefine the entertainment experience. The brick-finish wall is a very charming touch.

10. Dramatic!

BEDROOM KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom Interior design,Ceiling fan,Wood,Art,Eyewear,Building,Chair,Font,Comfort,House
KARU AN ARTIST

BEDROOM

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

Thanks to the dramatic wallpaper, this cream and wooden bedroom reaches an all new style high.

11. Peaceful and charming

BEDROOM DESIGN KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom Picture frame,Property,Furniture,Wood,Comfort,Interior design,Floor,Flooring,Living room,Grey
KARU AN ARTIST

BEDROOM DESIGN

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

Soothing tones of white and grey along with a brick-finish wall, the horse artwork, and cosy textiles make this bedroom very welcoming.

12. Purple touch

BEDROOM KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom Property,Furniture,Building,Ceiling fan,Decoration,Purple,Plant,Comfort,Lighting,Wood
KARU AN ARTIST

BEDROOM

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

A creative white and purple wall panelling, a uniquely shaped bed and neat storage units are the notable aspects of this bright and big bedroom.

13. Luxurious

BEDROOM KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom Property,Furniture,Building,Comfort,Bed frame,Wood,Textile,Interior design,Floor,Bed
KARU AN ARTIST

BEDROOM

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

Warm wood and beige hues have been combined intelligently in this bedroom for a luxurious and cosy look. The velvety upholstery and patterned carpet are added pleasures.

14. Power play

BATHROOM DESIGNS, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern bathroom Property,Building,Mirror,Interior design,Plumbing fixture,Lighting,Architecture,Flooring,Floor,Wood
KARU AN ARTIST

BATHROOM DESIGNS

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

Beautiful materials like black veined marble, black and red mosaic and light-coloured wood join hands to make this bathroom exclusive and lavish. Sleek inbuilt niches, modern fixtures and a long mirror ensure functionality and comfort.

15. Cosy rejuvenation

BATHROOM DESIGNS, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern bathroom Tap,Property,Building,Plumbing fixture,Mirror,Sink,Bathroom,Wood,Interior design,Fixture
KARU AN ARTIST

BATHROOM DESIGNS

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

This white and beige bathroom banks on sleek designs, modern sanitary wares and mosaic to make the bathing experience calm and cosy.    

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


