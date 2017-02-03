15 pictures of stunning homes and interiors from Indore

Are you looking for ideas to build a stunning home that becomes the talk of your neighbourhood? Or maybe you wish to give your interiors a ravishing new look which is trendy, functional and cosy at the same time? Then you are at the right place. The architects at Karu an Artist in Indore have brought you some brilliant designs which will give you the necessary inspiration to make your home unique. From innovative bungalows to stylish bedrooms, beautiful studies and gorgeous bathrooms, this story will wow you with a variety of colours, textures and styles.
Creative lines and the combination of white, wood and black make this bungalow a sight for sore eyes. Lush greenery and stylish outdoor seating add to its attraction.
Simple lines, trendy clear glass windows and stylish grey detailing are the highlights of this modern house.
Dark grey and white come together with neat wooden elements to help this multi-storied house stand out. An elegant gate, sleek white railing, a large and airy terrace and neat windows complete the look.
A uniquely shaped upper storey coupled with a lush lawn and elegant pool makes this property a showstopper. Wall to wall glazing integrates the indoors with the outdoors nicely.
This white house with a quaint red roof and decorative bay windows make for a pretty picture in the midst of green lawns and towering trees.
The gazebo is intricately carved in light-hued wood and is an exotic spot to soak in nature’s beauty, breathe in fresh air or enjoy outdoor chitchat.
White and wooden hues pair up to make this spacious living area soothing and inviting. Trendy furniture and a stone-clad wall for the TV unit make for a rustic yet sophisticated ambiance here.
Warm wooden flooring, white walls, fashionable furniture and a large painting are the highlights of this home office. Massive glass doors help it to open up to the outdoors.
The tasteful combination of black and white is the attraction of this large and elegant bedroom. Stylish furniture, unique wall decor with round mirrors and a large glass window make this space very special.
Sleek and minimal designs along with a couple of charming vases contribute to the boldness of the study corner.
Wood, cream and white comprise the colour scheme of this simple yet sophisticated bedroom. The tall blue headboard and pretty lamps are cosy touches.
The minimalistic TV unit combines white and wooden hues in a classy manner to redefine the entertainment experience. The brick-finish wall is a very charming touch.
Thanks to the dramatic wallpaper, this cream and wooden bedroom reaches an all new style high.
Soothing tones of white and grey along with a brick-finish wall, the horse artwork, and cosy textiles make this bedroom very welcoming.
A creative white and purple wall panelling, a uniquely shaped bed and neat storage units are the notable aspects of this bright and big bedroom.
Warm wood and beige hues have been combined intelligently in this bedroom for a luxurious and cosy look. The velvety upholstery and patterned carpet are added pleasures.
Beautiful materials like black veined marble, black and red mosaic and light-coloured wood join hands to make this bathroom exclusive and lavish. Sleek inbuilt niches, modern fixtures and a long mirror ensure functionality and comfort.
This white and beige bathroom banks on sleek designs, modern sanitary wares and mosaic to make the bathing experience calm and cosy.
