15 pictures of stunning homes and interiors from Indore

Are you looking for ideas to build a stunning home that becomes the talk of your neighbourhood? Or maybe you wish to give your interiors a ravishing new look which is trendy, functional and cosy at the same time? Then you are at the right place. The architects at Karu an Artist in Indore have brought you some brilliant designs which will give you the necessary inspiration to make your home unique. From innovative bungalows to stylish bedrooms, beautiful studies and gorgeous bathrooms, this story will wow you with a variety of colours, textures and styles.