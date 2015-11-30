​A lavish home with colourful accents

Smartness and luxury come in varied ways. For some, it is trip to their favourite destinations while for others it is a purchase of their favourite brands. But for few people, luxury means an elegant house with smart displays and creative patterns. Today, we take you along one such house designed by CMSP Arquitetura, architects from Florianopolis, that is blessed with area and belongings that further take the house to an all-together new level. Let us start our tour of this wonderful residence.
A new modern concept is employed in the fire pit as well. A cosy fire pit is inbuilt inside the wall and does not take much space as the conventional fire pits. This place is highlighted using LED spotlights and two cane chairs that create a warmer environment around this hot spot.
The corner of the living room is decorated with two durable and sturdy armchairs that look beautiful against the golden brown curtains and a sleek wall art. Totally complementing the beige and brown interiors, these chairs are extremely comfortable and royal. They look perfect when placed along a glass table and traditional rug.
The living room is majorly construed by a huge sofa set that sprawls from one corner to the other in utmost style and elegance. Colourful cushions accompany this sofa and give the room a taste of brightness. What catches our unmoved attention is the glass top centre table that has a base made out of perky orange. It is in turn supported by classy wooden collectibles inside.
Along the living room is the kitchen and bar station. A darker effect is levied in the kitchen that is created using all black cabinets and décor. This effect is accentuated by the creation of a beige platform that forms the bar table. The placement of three swarthy bar chairs makes a cosy place to enjoy a quick drink with friends and family.
The bathroom is indeed a site to watch. It comes with impeccable glitz and glamour pertaining to the glass walls and shimmering wash basin. Even the toiletries are designed using high quality glass that reflects the light falling from the bright yellow bulbs. The whole ambience is beautifully crafted with subtle colours and highly engaging products.
The bedroom is beautifully deigned using different shades of white, grey and blue. The accent wall is created using modern art wallpaper and has a TV mounted at eye level. Further addition of blue is supplemented by the use of a quirky table lamp and bright painting. The use of sliding wardrobe doors and an inbuilt bookshelf add to this minimalist décor.
A refreshing view is created using a rectangular pool that is designed on the top floor. This pool overlooks the beautiful skyline of the city and indeed makes an ideal relaxation joint. The beach lounge chairs and few planters make you sun bask in style and comfort.