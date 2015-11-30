​A lavish home with colourful accents

Smartness and luxury come in varied ways. For some, it is trip to their favourite destinations while for others it is a purchase of their favourite brands. But for few people, luxury means an elegant house with smart displays and creative patterns. Today, we take you along one such house designed by CMSP Arquitetura, architects from Florianopolis, that is blessed with area and belongings that further take the house to an all-together new level. Let us start our tour of this wonderful residence.