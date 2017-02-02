Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern and appealing home in New Delhi

homify Modern style bedroom
Unique interiors and creative decor ideas always appeal to the modern homeowner, especially someone who is constantly trying to smarten up his or her home. So today, we have brought you a stylish and lavish Indian family home rendered by the interior designers and decorators at The Silversea. Equipped with multiple living areas, bedrooms and even puja rooms, this residence comfortably caters to the needs of one and all. Unique wall panels, soothing and neutral hues, and elegant lighting make the interiors cosy, functional and welcoming.

Grand look

Ornately carved golden and cream panels lend subtle privacy and luxury to the informal seating area. Wood and brown tones offer a bit of warmth, while the elegant tall lamp on the left is stunning too.

Trendy living

This trendy living area features sleek and cosy furnishing, dreamy curtains and a stunning crisscrossed wall panel which supports the TV unit. Sober shades like white, grey and black make a classy statement here, while a potted plant offers freshness.

Bold in red

Here’s another TV unit which is a bold affair in red and grey. Gleaming red panels surrounded by a grey, brick-finish wall make a unique and lively statement.

Beautiful prayer nook

An intricately carved and backlit wooden panel adds tons of glamour to this cosy puja nook. A smart set of drawers at the base offer room to store essentials.

Purely divine

In this puja room too, a beautifully carved panel with concealed lighting steals the show. The layered base holding the deities is generously carved too.

Luxurious bedroom

Shades of cream, white and a hint of gold make this spacious bedroom a luxurious haven for relaxing and dreaming. The plush bed with neat side tables takes the centre stage, while the elaborately patterned wall panel behind the headboard offers visual pleasure.


Cool shades of grey

Different shades of grey pair with white and cream to make this bedroom a unique space for unwinding. Luxurious cushions, an elegant cushioned headboard, a pretty bench at the foot of the bed and textured false ceiling add to the attraction.

Stunning bathroom

Rendered in black and white, this spacious and trendy bathroom wows with leopard-print wall cladding. Fashionable white fixtures, a sleek shower panel and bright recessed lights complete the look and functionality here.

Take another tour if you are looking for more inspiration - A contemporary and elegant apartment in Hyderabad

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


