A beautiful family home with terrace in New Delhi

The interior designers and decorators at The Silversea in New Delhi bring you a very stylish family home with multiple bedrooms and a green and airy terrace. Soothing neutral hues like white, cream, black and grey dominate the interiors, but lively shades pop up now and then. Creative decoration especially in the form of wall panels adds to the attraction. The furniture is trendy, simple and comfortable. You will especially love the terrace which is ideal for parties, open air meals and relaxation after a hard day at work. For more inspiration, take the tour.
A gleaming floor, stylish and sleek furnishing, soothing white and cream shades and soft lighting make the living area look spacious and luxurious. Wooden elements appear here and there for a warm touch, while the decorative backlit panels on the end wall are unique fashion statements.
A large and stylish bed accompanied by neat side tables grabs attention in this inviting bedroom. Beige, grey and a hint of dark blue make up the upholstery here and promise relaxation.
We love how the entire wall behind the bed is clad in a massive mirror to make the bedroom look spacious and bright. The decorative ironwork in black is elegant too, while the green cushions add life to the grey and white colour scheme here.
Black and white come together to make this simple but bold bedroom look timeless. The gorgeous wall cladding behind the headboard is a combination of silvery patterns on black and tufted white panelling.
Elegant shades of grey pair with white and black to make this bedroom subtly luxurious and welcoming. Plush cushions, a lavish bench at the foot of the bed, a unique cushioned headboard and a stylish false ceiling are the highlights here.
The decorative element behind the bed steals the show in this bedroom. It frames small cross-sections of branches to create a rustic and unusual focal point. The floating glass shelves in the corner are very useful too.
Sleek double beds with plush bedding and matching tall wooden headboards make this bedroom unique and comfy. The side tables with chrome lamps look very trendy, while pastel blue and yellow cushions add spice to the ambiance.
Decorative panels with 3D etching like this lend a unique look to the interiors. This panel is backlit too, so that it glows beautifully in the evenings.
This spacious and open terrace looks refreshing, thanks to the lush potted greens and soothing colours. Smart rattan furniture offers cosy seating when you want to relax, chat with friends or enjoy a snack and drinks.
