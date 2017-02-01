Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful family home with terrace in New Delhi

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern style bedroom
The interior designers and decorators at The Silversea in New Delhi bring you a very stylish family home with multiple bedrooms and a green and airy terrace. Soothing neutral hues like white, cream, black and grey dominate the interiors, but lively shades pop up now and then. Creative decoration especially in the form of wall panels adds to the attraction. The furniture is trendy, simple and comfortable. You will especially love the terrace which is ideal for parties, open air meals and relaxation after a hard day at work. For more inspiration, take the tour.

Luxurious living

homify Modern living room Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

A gleaming floor, stylish and sleek furnishing, soothing white and cream shades and soft lighting make the living area look spacious and luxurious. Wooden elements appear here and there for a warm touch, while the decorative backlit panels on the end wall are unique fashion statements.

Elegant bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A large and stylish bed accompanied by neat side tables grabs attention in this inviting bedroom. Beige, grey and a hint of dark blue make up the upholstery here and promise relaxation.

Mirror power

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

We love how the entire wall behind the bed is clad in a massive mirror to make the bedroom look spacious and bright. The decorative ironwork in black is elegant too, while the green cushions add life to the grey and white colour scheme here.

Timeless in black and white

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Black and white come together to make this simple but bold bedroom look timeless. The gorgeous wall cladding behind the headboard is a combination of silvery patterns on black and tufted white panelling.

Subtle and cosy

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Elegant shades of grey pair with white and black to make this bedroom subtly luxurious and welcoming. Plush cushions, a lavish bench at the foot of the bed, a unique cushioned headboard and a stylish false ceiling are the highlights here.

Creative touch

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The decorative element behind the bed steals the show in this bedroom. It frames small cross-sections of branches to create a rustic and unusual focal point. The floating glass shelves in the corner are very useful too.


Simple but pretty

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sleek double beds with plush bedding and matching tall wooden headboards make this bedroom unique and comfy. The side tables with chrome lamps look very trendy, while pastel blue and yellow cushions add spice to the ambiance.

3D magic

3D ETCHING homify Modern living room Stone Amber/Gold
homify

3D ETCHING

homify
homify
homify

Decorative panels with 3D etching like this lend a unique look to the interiors. This panel is backlit too, so that it glows beautifully in the evenings.

Lively terrace

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

This spacious and open terrace looks refreshing, thanks to the lush potted greens and soothing colours. Smart rattan furniture offers cosy seating when you want to relax, chat with friends or enjoy a snack and drinks.

Here’s another story to give you more ideas - A small but beautiful loft apartment for a small family

20 pictures of interior doors that secure and beautify your home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


