A beautiful 4bhk apartment in Bangalore designed for Rupees 15 lakh

Creamy shades of white make the bedroom appear spacious and bright, while sleek wooden elements ensure functionality. The TV and study unit complement each other nicely, and hardly waste any floor area. The black and white bedspread is a bold touch, while the vibrant painting livens up the sober environment.

Hope this story gave you lots of inspiration for your own project. For more ideas, take another tour - A bright and beautiful family home for 53 lakh rupees