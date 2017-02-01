A beautiful 4bhk apartment in Bangalore designed for Rupees 15 lakh

This 4bhk apartment at Prestige Sunnyside in Bangalore is an elegant mix of modern furniture, stylish decorative accents and soothing colours. It was beautified by the interior designers and decorators at Design Arc Interiors for 15 lakhs only. Warm wooden elements, an open plan layout, contemporary lighting and simple designs make this home one of a kind. It truly reflects the modern and progressive spirit of the city. Read on to know more.
The open plan layout of the apartment helps the living space to merge with the dining effortlessly. Naturally, the common area looks airy and spacious. Simple but elegant wooden furniture in the dining space accompanied by pretty lamps hanging from the ceiling make mealtimes pleasurable.
Soft cream and beige tones coupled with neat and trendy furniture make the living area elegant and welcoming. It is spacious, stylishly lit and a large glass window with translucent drapes controls the amount of sunlight entering the home.
Simple but chic, this wood and white TV unit is backlit and adorned with carefully chosen artefacts. It goes well with the creamy white environment of the living space too.
This neat and trendy wooden partition subtly separates the dining from the entryway without compromising the open feel of the interiors. It comes with shelves which hold decorative pieces for aesthetic appeal. We also love the simple wood and white shoe cabinet and the serene Buddha painting above it.
Done up in elegant shades of grey and white, this spacious and bright modular kitchen is perfect for cooking up a storm. Smooth and glossy cabinets without handles offer tons of storage space, while modern and minimalistic appliances ensure convenience. Bright lights add to the cheery vibe here.
Creamy shades of white make the bedroom appear spacious and bright, while sleek wooden elements ensure functionality. The TV and study unit complement each other nicely, and hardly waste any floor area. The black and white bedspread is a bold touch, while the vibrant painting livens up the sober environment.
