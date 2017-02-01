Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful 4bhk apartment in Bangalore designed for Rupees 15 lakh

Justwords Justwords
Apartment Interior Design Bangalore 4BHK, Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
This 4bhk apartment at Prestige Sunnyside in Bangalore is an elegant mix of modern furniture, stylish decorative accents and soothing colours. It was beautified by the interior designers and decorators at Design Arc Interiors for 15 lakhs only. Warm wooden elements, an open plan layout, contemporary lighting and simple designs make this home one of a kind. It truly reflects the modern and progressive spirit of the city. Read on to know more.

Cosy dining

Living Room Interior Apartment Bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern living room Plywood Wood effect interior design,bangaore interior,home interior,modern interior,best interior,interior company,tv unit design
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

The open plan layout of the apartment helps the living space to merge with the dining effortlessly. Naturally, the common area looks airy and spacious. Simple but elegant wooden furniture in the dining space accompanied by pretty lamps hanging from the ceiling make mealtimes pleasurable.

Elegant living

Living Room Design Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern living room Wood effect interior design,home interior design,best interior design
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Soft cream and beige tones coupled with neat and trendy furniture make the living area elegant and welcoming. It is spacious, stylishly lit and a large glass window with translucent drapes controls the amount of sunlight entering the home.

Trendy entertainment

TV Unit Design Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern living room Plywood Wood effect Tv Unit Design,home interior,bangalore interior,best interior
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Simple but chic, this wood and white TV unit is backlit and adorned with carefully chosen artefacts. It goes well with the creamy white environment of the living space too.

Beautiful partition

Apartment Interior Design Bangalore 4BHK, Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

This neat and trendy wooden partition subtly separates the dining from the entryway without compromising the open feel of the interiors. It comes with shelves which hold decorative pieces for aesthetic appeal. We also love the simple wood and white shoe cabinet and the serene Buddha painting above it.

Smart modular kitchen

Modular Kitchen Design Bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern kitchen Plywood Grey modular kitchen,home interior,interior service,residential interio,kithcen interior
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Done up in elegant shades of grey and white, this spacious and bright modular kitchen is perfect for cooking up a storm. Smooth and glossy cabinets without handles offer tons of storage space, while modern and minimalistic appliances ensure convenience. Bright lights add to the cheery vibe here.

Inviting bedroom

Apartment Interior Design Bangalore 4BHK, Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Creamy shades of white make the bedroom appear spacious and bright, while sleek wooden elements ensure functionality. The TV and study unit complement each other nicely, and hardly waste any floor area. The black and white bedspread is a bold touch, while the vibrant painting livens up the sober environment.  

Hope this story gave you lots of inspiration for your own project. For more ideas, take another tour - A bright and beautiful family home for 53 lakh rupees

10 pictures of Pooja rooms for a good start of the month
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


