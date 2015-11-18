​A multipurpose home full of surprise

When it comes to designing apartments and houses for city dwellers, it isn’t a simple job to do. Designing a classy and stylish home when space is a pure and unaffordable luxury needs clever thought process and planned approach. This house designed by Dasha designers from Russia, exemplifies such clever designing in a brilliant fashion. Talking about fashion, this house takes you through different zones of ambience while reinforcing the concept of functional and sober surroundings in every part of the house.
The living room instantly gives you a burst of fresh yet functional flavour. The layout is well thought of. Starting with the room lighting placement nearer to the edges to ensure that the light diffuses in the centre portion giving a pleasing experience. The centre table is smart and pretty while the Television wall design brings that extra bit of spark of style in the room.
The wooden wall unit embedded in the TV wall doesn’t just serve the functional purpose of placing the books, novels and file boxes. It also ensures concealing all wirings of the television as well as the home theatre system. The symmetric design of the wall unit gives it elegance while the beige wooden surface of the unit ensures that it looks equally classy as well.
From the lobby and the kitchen area, the simplistic and smart staircase takes you to the upper floor. The wooden staircase represents a smart and sensible use of space where the side support of the wooden planked wall replaces the railings. The textured boundary wall gives a three dimensional impact thanks to the warm lighting from the ceiling to help with clear visibility of the steps. The step size is again designed keeping convenience and comfort in mind.
When it comes to using space wisely while not compromising about quality and comfort, the study area integrated with the living room is a perfect example. All that is needed is a nicely finished teak wood table with functional drawers and a comfortable and smart executive chair to churn out those extra hours after office or to relax with a bit of random social media browsing. The artistic wrought iron wall clock above the study table never lets you stay behind schedule while the design surely inspires the inner artist.
This design of the kitchen reinforces the overall concept on which this house is based. The compact and functional kitchen is rather illusional when it comes to the amount of space it frees for easy movement. Be it the embedded refrigerator, or be it the embedded modular storage in the wall, this kitchen is all about style and intelligence. The smart oval dining table and those cool compact dining chairs speak volumes of the attention to quality and substance. Another unique element of the kitchen cum dining area is the super cool chandelier which is rather a cluster of individual ceiling lamps in a smart inverted lantern shade style.
Amazed by this architecture and looking for more similar designs? Here's an ideabook that you shouldn't miss : A happy go lucky home