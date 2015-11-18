​A multipurpose home full of surprise

This design of the kitchen reinforces the overall concept on which this house is based. The compact and functional kitchen is rather illusional when it comes to the amount of space it frees for easy movement. Be it the embedded refrigerator, or be it the embedded modular storage in the wall, this kitchen is all about style and intelligence. The smart oval dining table and those cool compact dining chairs speak volumes of the attention to quality and substance. Another unique element of the kitchen cum dining area is the super cool chandelier which is rather a cluster of individual ceiling lamps in a smart inverted lantern shade style.

Amazed by this architecture and looking for more similar designs? Here's an ideabook that you shouldn't miss : A happy go lucky home