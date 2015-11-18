​5 different shades of green!

As we enter inside, we witness a well-lit and well-appointed hallway that is flanked by glass windows on one side and wooden glass patterns on the other. While French windows allow maximum natural light, the wooden framed glass patterns make an informal demarcation between the interiors and the exteriors. They render the hallway a distinct look and feel and make it a perfect lounging spot.

This house exemplifies how natural surroundings can be brought inside the house in simple and elegant ways.