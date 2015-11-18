​5 different shades of green!

Green is the colour of nature, the mother earth and a house amongst nature is just surreal. Who doesn't imagine a modern house in the lap of nature? However, professional architects from Japan have made even this dream come true for many. They have created a stunning wonder amidst the coveted graciousness of green trees that keep the place cool even during summers. With a triangular roof and bright exteriors, this house is visible even from a distance. Let’s walk you through this stunning property.
From as far as the eye could see, this house is surrounded by nature. You can easily witness different nuances of green from the trees, bushes and green grass. This house is also accompanied by a tree house in far corners for an added natural effect. The exteriors look stunning with black roof and white walls. It looks straight out of the movies.
This façade of this house is rather simple with a slanted roof and wooden pergolas. It is lightly coloured to be perfectly visible amongst the think green trees. The entrance is made with a thick wooden door and sleek walk way that leads you to the inside. A wooden platform is built around the house that acts as a fence and a pleasing embellishment.
The exteriors of this house are majorly made with glass windows. The huge windows allow maximum capture of the natural light that provides additional warmth and cosiness in the house. The ceiling is done with the black stone form the outside with white pastel shades and wooden pergolas from the inside. It creates a beautiful shape and looks like a splendid house amongst the Mother Nature.
Now lets come to the kitchen or gourmet space. To make the maximum use of beautiful exteriors, the kitchen is created on the outside. A sleek stone builds an island perfectly rests in the centre. It acts as an ideal work station amongst the wooden pillars and wooden ceiling. A stone built, fixed barbecue grill that is just perfect for enjoying pizzas and steaks with friends and family also equips this place. The centre placement of the kitchen makes it easily accessible from all corners of the house.
As we enter inside, we witness a well-lit and well-appointed hallway that is flanked by glass windows on one side and wooden glass patterns on the other. While French windows allow maximum natural light, the wooden framed glass patterns make an informal demarcation between the interiors and the exteriors. They render the hallway a distinct look and feel and make it a perfect lounging spot.
This house exemplifies how natural surroundings can be brought inside the house in simple and elegant ways.