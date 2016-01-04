​Tips to create a wider bathroom

Be it small house or a big property, we all wish for a bigger bathroom. One thing that we all need to avoid is loss of space. From the basin to the bathtub and the storage, every item should be intricately placed for maximum use and charming looks. The bathroom should be designed so aesthetically that even a smaller space looks wider, brighter and calmer. So, here we bring you a few ideas that can be used and incorporated in an existing place to create a sense of extra space.