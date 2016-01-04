​Tips to create a wider bathroom

Be it small house or a big property, we all wish for a bigger bathroom. One thing that we all need to avoid is loss of space. From the basin to the bathtub and the storage, every item should be intricately placed for maximum use and charming looks. The bathroom should be designed so aesthetically that even a smaller space looks wider, brighter and calmer. So, here we bring you a few ideas that can be used and incorporated in an existing place to create a sense of extra space.
The walls of the bathroom should be designed using bright and cheerful colours. These shades not only induce a feeling of space but also give a clean and hygienic feel to this space. But to break the monotony of all white interiors, use of contrasting colours like aqua blue and green create a perfect harmony with water and impart the room a beach like feel.
After defining the colour of the walls, let’s move our focus to the flooring. The floor tiles should be selected in such a way that they exude a feeling of a broader and wider room. Use of white or neutral coloured tiles not only blend well with wall colours, but also look harmonious with bath and sanitary ware. Use of numerous small tiles generates a feeling of width and spaciousness. It gives a smooth porcelain look to the surface.
Mirrors are a disguised beauty. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes and are highly desired in smaller spaces. Apart from visual effects, they also lend a pleasing appeal to the bathroom. It disperses the light that falls on the glass and thus is able to light up the dark bathroom as well. The larger size creates bright and splendid bathroom by adding depth-using reflection. If you are looking for ways to organise your bathroom well, here's a splendid ideabook that will come in really handy : 5 bathroom shelving ideas
Natural light has the power to add instant brightness in any corner of the house. Even a bathroom looks brighter, wider and warmer with the presence of warm natural light. The sun coming through the window shines through the white porcelain tiles and transforms the place into a softer yellow paradise.
A lot has been said about the light already. But apart from the natural light we do need artificial lighting for a better ambience. The internal lighting should be so intimate and accurate that it creates a sense of space with brightness and cheer. Apart from one huge light, try placing small lights in the tiny corners to save space and create some additional space. Highlighting storage and fixtures with LED spotlights is a highly popular modern trend.
The size of the wash basin also influences the bathroom space tremendously. A large basin will grab all the attention in a narrow bathroom, thus leaving space for nothing else. Try choosing a smaller basin that only partly covers the counter and the residual space can be used for placing toiletries and colourful planters. Utilising under basin space is another great technique to give your bathroom a wider look.