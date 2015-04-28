5 stylish T.V cabinets

As much as we hate to admit it. There's often nothing better than being able to spend time in front of the T.V and indulging in a new series or enjoying a movie marathon. Although T.V's can be considered as being anti-social— snuggling up with loved ones with a bowl of pop corn can be a great way to spend time together. Integral to this experience is not just the movie itself but how the whole room is set-up. Whether you come together for movies in a living room, the home media room, or even a bedroom—the T.V cabinet is an integral part of the experience.

No longer a simple wooden box used for the television to sit on. Modern T.V cabinets are designed for both functionality and aesthetic appeal. It all comes down to creating an environment that isn't dominated by electronics but a mere extension of a living rooms appeal.