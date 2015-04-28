5 stylish T.V cabinets

As much as we hate to admit it. There's often nothing better than being able to spend time in front of the T.V and indulging in a new series or enjoying a movie marathon. Although T.V's can be considered as being anti-social— snuggling up with loved ones with a bowl of pop corn can be a great way to spend time together. Integral to this experience is not just the movie itself but how the whole room is set-up. Whether you come together for movies in a living room, the home media room, or even a bedroom—the T.V cabinet is an integral part of the experience.
No longer a simple wooden box used for the television to sit on. Modern T.V cabinets are designed for both functionality and aesthetic appeal. It all comes down to creating an environment that isn't dominated by electronics but a mere extension of a living rooms appeal.
In keeping with the industrial-chic look of the living space, the cabinet choice here from artil enhances the look and style of the room. The sleek rounded design of the cabinet offers plenty of surface space to house electronics and other essential items for the home experience. Importantly, the rounded design also increases safety for households with pets or small children as it eliminates the risk of injury on any sharp corners.
Looking for a more interesting way to house your electronics and household items? Perhaps a built-in-wall unit will be more to your tastes. Design and nature come together in perfect harmony with this wooden wall unit from Leivars. Here we can see a custom built unit that incorporates a television, speaker system, shelves, drawers and plenty of surface area. Usually an eyesore: the great aspect of this unit is that all the electronics cords and wiring is hidden away from view.
This cabinet has a particularly attractive look with the combination of natural wooden elements and the white gloss lacquer surface of the sliding door. With bountiful storage including twelve sliding drawers! This is a cabinet could be a perfect fit for either a living space, hobby room, or even a teenagers bedroom. The large white square door is slide able and is able to hide the TV if desired.
Livarea's geometrical design brings a dramatic visual impact in this living room. With a gravity defying stacked appearance—the clear, straightforward design speaks for itself. In a minimalist décor with a neutral colour scheme such as this living room, it's important to introduce natural elements to help bring natural look to the room.
Not all of us want a living room that is centred towards the act of watching television. This is a combined wall cabinet unit that blends the television in with other ornaments, family photos, books and electronics. Containing open compartments, drawers, cabinets, and sliding doors—this is a stunning piece of furnishing that presents items in an attractive way. The end result is a living room feature that represents more of a bookshelf than an entertainment media unit.
