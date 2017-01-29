Top 5- Small Indian homes, apartment designs, grille and bar designs and others!

We are ready to present you the top 5 ideabooks that have been trending and are highly liked by our readers for last 7 days. Today's list includes small Indian homes, great ideas for TV walls for your home, Indian kitchen with a designer touch, small apartments for small Indian families, and bars and grille designs for protection of your home.
So let us discover the topics in detail and learn more about Indian housing and design trends of the week. Stay tuned to us for more such news and ideas. Do not forget to leave your comments once you are done with reading.
Indian homes are getting compact but it does not means that they are anything short on style front. You can get affordable and stylish homes designed and constructed easily, just that you need to find the right designer team to do your job. Do not you believe us? Have a look at these exceptional and stylish Indian homes that have been built within Rs. 30 Lakhs.
You can reach the ideabook from this link.
Television forms a special and favorite gadget for Indian families and every house, irrespective of its size, loves to host a big flat screen on their wall and set up a special corner in their home. However, you should not follow the same pattern of installation to adore the screen. Here is a quick look at some famous and adoptable ideas for a great TV wall for your home.
Have a look at them and ooze your mind with new inspirations. Here is the link.
Indian kitchens, just like any other part of home, hold a special value for the family. Those who are house proud, usually have a lot of love for their kitchen. It’s a space that is important to every home and deserves special attention when it is being professionally designed. For small kitchens, finding practical solutions does not comes easy. In order to help the readers, we have curated this list of 15 designer kitchens that offer great solutions with right balance of functionality, practicality and beauty.
You can watch the list from here.
It’s always inspiring to see a remodelling project that is a resounding success. This ideabook will present you a glimpse inside a small apartment from India which has everything of your need. The stylish apartment is filled with eclectic and beautiful art pieces, stylish furniture and enchanting flooring design. Just go through this link to understand in depth.
The safety of your home just not lies in the walls and windows but more in the grille and bars. However, as people are getting demanding, they do not want to install those jail like bars for protection. Fortunately, there are a lot of options available for designer door bars. Select the style and design that suits the aesthetic of your house. This article will present you some memorable and beautiful bar and grille designs that you can buy for your home.