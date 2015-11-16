​For your baby, a nursery full of love.

The first time transformation of a room into a nursery is indeed a taxing job. A lot goes into the creation and decoration of the place that should be perfect for a new born. You need to make sure that the extreme brightness should not frazzle your bundle of joy; therefore we bring you some simple designs by 28 Grad. Mute colours that will not be overpowering for your child. Instead will help them rejoice their birth. Let us start.
Creating a delightful atmosphere in the nursery is highly essential for a baby’s nourishment. The subtle colours, vivid patterns and designs help the baby to distinguish and identify different colours. Employment of mirrors in a perky fashion generates curiosity and works as an easy mental exercise. Try using very subtle colours for borders and frames to add a mute visual appeal.
For the first few months when the baby is not able to identify colours and shades, it is advisable for them to be exposed to minimum brightness. For this reason, this design totally fits the newborn category. The warm inclusion of sun rays, sleek furniture and very subtle cot and linen shades, makes it an ideal place of repose for a baby. A cosy chaise lounge is a comfortable place for parents to enjoy a book while keeping a watchful eye on their child.
A baby needs a room where he or she can rest or sleep in peace. Therefore, using mute colours and pastel shades is highly imperative in a baby’s development. As a baby spends most of the time sleeping, do not overdo the ceiling and walls with bright colours. Try to make the room visually pleasing to the eyes and the brain of the babies. Employing a small window, pleasing wall and floor colours and subtle furniture can help your baby nurture in purity and simplicity.
Sunlight is an important factor in the growth of the baby as well. And to let proper sunlight enter the room, appropriate curtains should be employed. These can be chosen according to the room décor. Having a matching rug, toys and other colourful accents make a perfect match and playing paradise for the baby. Employ perforated curtains so that the child can enjoy different shapes and patterns of light.
Colours are a baby’s delight. They bring cheer and joy to the room. Employing colours in the form of toys, stuff toys, ceiling and curtains can instantly bring a smile on your child’s face. These things are not only interesting for the baby, but also for the decoration of the room. Toys are required for growth and entertainment. Babies become toddlers while dragging the strings of the crawling dog. It is indeed a great way to keep your child occupied at all times.
