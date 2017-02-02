13 practical solutions youll find useful in the kitchen

As the heart of the house a kitchen, has people walking in and out of the region as multiple meals are cooked and served across the day along with beverages and water. As it performs several functions that have to be completed within shortest possible time, the kitchen layout has to be well planned for easy performance of all the activities. Besides containing all the required number of kitchen appliances, cooking utensils, containers for ingredients and gadgets for cutting and chopping, a kitchen should also have practical storage solutions. In this ideabook we shall list out 13 practical solutions offered by kitchen planners at Homify that will improve the utility of your kitchen and hopefully also help reduce cooking time.