​A colourful room for teenage boy

Have you been looking for a modern décor for your teenage boy? Look no further, as we bring to you a beautiful design that employs brighter accents and modern patterns that reflect the different moods of your child. Designed by the skillful hands of Dasha Designers of Russia, this room exudes complexity, modernity and captivating looks pertaining to the beautiful displays and trendy artwork. Let us take you on a tour of this engaging room that is just ideal for a teenage boy.
To make the place interesting for the teenage boy, the designers have used modern criss cross patterns to make a funky layout that uses plain grey textured wall that is highlighted with neon grey backlights. This wall is further embellished by the use of a wooden exposed shelf that makes an ideal space for displaying creative and rare decorative items that make it ideal for a boy who has just entered teenage. Smart suspended LED lamps and concealed lighting together make the perfect pair.
This is the broad and extended view of the room. The beautiful melange of colours fills this room with joy and cheer. All the spots have been effectively used to design a perfect resting, reading and fun-filled place for a boy who has just recently witnessed teenage. Openness and privacy are rendered through fewer items that give wings to thoughts and creativity. A lonesome swing is beautifully hung besides the bed to provide an additional seating area.
As we look from a different angle, we can see a minimal bedroom that is designed using bright and perky colours, cool art forms and funky patterns. The majority of the room is supported by a king size bed that is highly comfortable and restful. A cosy linen and coverlet further accentuate the look and comfort. A sleek wooden wardrobe with sliding doors and blocked patterns create the much needed storage area. A sassy front wall is designed using neon green and grey textures. Overall, this room is nothing short of a show stopper.
Let’s talk about the ceiling and walls now. The walls are layered with white ceramic tiles that look fabulous against the dark wooden flooring. The appropriate use of false ceiling just above the bed adds drama and glamour to the area. This zone is again enlightened by concealed LED lights and suspended light bulbs. One can also witness the colourful wall art that is placed just above the headrest to get a delightful break from the monotonous white walls. The roughly splashed colours on the canvas are a highly refreshing and cheerful addition to the existing design.
The one spot that held our attention since long is the separate study that is created in the balcony area, which is particularly new and smart space saving idea. This smart addition undoubtedly gets maximum sunlight and freshness from the sliding glass doors that cordially combine the interiors with the exteriors. A corner study table and a relaxing chair further helps you focus on your work and tasks.
