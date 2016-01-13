Style and simplicity: all in one studio apartment

The attic is usually the most unexplored or ill-used part of the house. This area is nothing but a dumping ground of unused material and extra items. Dasha Designers have used creative concepts to convert this part into a beautiful attic that has all the important furniture and settings needed for a child’s growth. Especially suited for a teenager who prefers privacy, this place has all it needs to make a perfect studio apartment in one floor of the house. Let us explore this further.
The designers have used every inch of this place to design an all-in-one room. Along with the compact study table, this place is smartly equipped with an L-shaped sofa set that sprawls all through the wall area. To maintain the uniformity with the white interiors, the sofa set is smartly chosen in pristine white with coloured cushions. Different colours have been added very wisely for instance, a vivid study chair, newspaper basket, a cosy planter. They give a touch of brightness and freshness to the area.
The teenager’s bedroom is provided with all basic furniture that is required for a growth and entertainment. It has a corner mounted TV along with a cosy study place that has enough space for collectibles and electronic gadgets. Along side this; a cosy bookshelf has been erected against the entrance door that is ideal for placing books and decorative items. A compact black coffee table adds a touch of brightness to the neutral interiors.
The room gets an additional zing of colour and brightness from the striped green wallpaper. It breaks the monotony of white shade and forms a delightful counterpart to the neutral colours. Along with imparting a natural tone, this wallpaper is perfectly suited to a teenager who likes bright and radiant colors. The flooring has been done in a way that it continues the neutral tone and further highlights the wallpaper.
As this area is an attic, it had to be blessed with ample light. Yes, it indeed is. This area gets its natural luminance from the slanted windows that form the roof of the house. This also forms a spectacular view of the lovely blue sky and the drooping bougainvillea branches that make a colorful and bright sight to watch. Additional lighting is added using arrays of LED lamps that are wisely appointed according to the purpose and usage.
To complete the studio look, a bedroom is created and tucked away for maximum privacy. It has been formally separated from the living room and study by the use or trendy white bars that are more affordable than glass sliding doors. A single bed in extreme white is placed in the centre that forms the focal point of this zone. To make maximum use of a slanted roof, tube lights have been arranged in a quirky manner that adds meaning and depth to the room.
Looking for more ideas on home decor? Here's an architecture idea book with subtle and unique ideas : A home filled with tradition and modernity