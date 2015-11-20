A home filled with light

Rightly said- Live life to the fullest! While few of us are busy making our wish list, there are others that make their wish come true. Today, we will talk about a simple but lavish house in Korea, which in itself is a rare find especially in a cramped place like Korea. Apart from the captivating interiors, this house has a lavish garden space that adds a feeling of openness and cheer. From open exteriors to courtyard, the house boasts of richness and elegance. So, without any further delay, let us take you around this property. We are sure this home will not fail to impress.
This house designed by Japanese architects gives a bright contrast to the multi storeyed houses as it is built in a wide horizontal fashion. The use of eye catching brown colour gives a more inviting and soothing feel to the exteriors. There is a separate space created for the entrance that is informally separated from the porch that is basically a cosy and warm family spot.
The interiors are as impressive as the exteriors. Glass windows on both the sides, flank the living room. This allows the maximum incoming of natural light that renders the place charming warmth. This eco-friendly area has a courtyard on one side and terrace on the other. The living room is combined with the dining room into one area. Shimmery wooden flooring, lightly toned furniture and mute interiors give this area a stylishly warm and inclusive feel.
Apart from the captivating interiors, this house has a lavish garden space that adds a feeling of openness and cheer. The kitchen and dining room are flanked with glass walls for creating a sense of closeness. The garden is outside the room, but literally a part of the living room. It gives a beautiful sight to the diners and also for people working in the kitchen, it makes them feel engulfed in natural pleasures. With the incorporation of glass walls on both the sides, the designers have removed the closed boundaries and provided an expansion in every room.
The courtyard is the new concept that is provided inside this house. This sky lit courtyard solves double purpose. Apart from being a serene sight to watch, it also provides a sense of brightness and light in the very corner of the house. The centre placement of this attractive feature makes it visible from all rooms, which informally bridges all the gaps between rooms. The floor or platform is artistically designed with shaded stone and grass layering. It looks absolutely spectacular under the effect of a single mild LED lamp.
Owing to the glass windows on all sides, one might get suspicious about the privacy and freedom. But this house has the facility of including interior shield as and when required. Layered windows and shutters are extensively provided for privacy. Collectively, this house puts the patio and courtyard on either side of the living room to make it generous with space and openness.
