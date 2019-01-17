Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Vastu Shastra ideas for your living room

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
方寸之間, 樸暘室內裝修有限公司 樸暘室內裝修有限公司 Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

In every home, the living room is a place for gathering. Whether you are entertaining guests or spending time with the family, the living area is the chosen spot in the house for getting together. It needs to be well-decorated as well as comfortable, so that the ambiance is conducive for pleasant conversations. It’s important that the room should be filled with positive energy, so that family members and guests feel relaxed.

Believe it or not, Vastu Shastra can help to bring some positive changes to your living space to make it a great place for socializing. Here are 10 ideas for using Vastu to energize your living room.

1. Television

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern living room Furniture,Couch,Property,Comfort,Ceiling fan,Lighting,Interior design,Living room,studio couch,Picture frame
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

The best place for the television in a living room is in the southeast corner. Avoid fixing it on the northwestern wall as this will result in the family wasting too much time on watching television instead of talking to each other.

2. Furniture

Residence at Carmichael Road, Dhruva Samal & Associates Dhruva Samal & Associates Colonial style living room Table,Couch,Property,Furniture,Picture frame,Plant,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Orange
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates

Dhruva Samal & Associates
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates
Dhruva Samal & Associates

When it’s time to choose furniture, pick square or rectangular pieces instead or circular ones. A modular sofa unit works well. Choose square or rectangular shapes for your coffee table and side tables. Recliners are a great option for living rooms as they encourage relaxation.

3. Curtains

homify Eclectic style living room White
homify

homify
homify
homify

If your living room windows face the north or east from where the morning sun comes in, hang light or sheer curtains, and for windows in the south or west, use heavy drapes. You can either have a single type of curtain or use a combination of light and thick curtains.

4. Open space and plants

House full of colors, Intraspace Intraspace Classic style living room
Intraspace

House full of colors

Intraspace
Intraspace
Intraspace

Keep the northeast corner of your living room empty and clean always as this is an area that attracts the maximum good fortune. Decorate the area with plants, but ensure that they are well cared for and healthy.

5. Chandelier

Victorian + Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern living room
Premdas Krishna

Victorian + Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

A chandelier is a common feature in most Indian homes. Doubtless that it adds beauty to the area. However, make sure that it is not placed in the centre of the room. Instead, hang it in the south or west side of the room.

6. Lighting

Bold Ocean Cottage - Living Room John Morris Architects Classic style living room Wood
John Morris Architects

Bold Ocean Cottage—Living Room

John Morris Architects
John Morris Architects
John Morris Architects

Bright rooms invite positive energy just as dark rooms repel it. Design your living space with lighting in different corners to keep it well-lit throughout the day and at night. Choose bulbs with a soothing glow to bring a cosy vibe to the room.


7. Pooja space

http://www.drashtikon.com/General/Inquiry.aspx Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya) HouseholdHomewares pooja mandir
Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)

http://www.drashtikon.com/General/Inquiry.aspx

Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)
Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)
Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)

If you live in a small apartment or home that has the Pooja room attached to the living area, place the Pooja shelf or cabinet in the northeast part of the room.

8. Wall colour

方寸之間, 樸暘室內裝修有限公司 樸暘室內裝修有限公司 Modern living room
樸暘室內裝修有限公司

樸暘室內裝修有限公司
樸暘室內裝修有限公司
樸暘室內裝修有限公司

Some colours bring positive energy to the living room. As per vastu, white, light yellow, green and blue are the best choices for the living area as they bring in a tranquil vibe. Use these colours on their own or in a combination to maximize the positivity in the space. Avoid black and red for living room walls.

9. Paintings and art

'The Art Apartment', freedom of design freedom of design Modern living room Marble Beige
freedom of design

'The Art Apartment'

freedom of design
freedom of design
freedom of design

The northeast wall is the best place for hanging paintings. However, you should choose beautiful images and avoid pictures that show hunger, pain, anger or any other negative image.

10. Free of clutter and dust

Eclectic family room Foran Interior Design Eclectic style living room
Foran Interior Design

Eclectic family room

Foran Interior Design
Foran Interior Design
Foran Interior Design

A positive environment needs to be clean and airy. Take care to clean the living room daily to keep it dust free. Organize the space and build sufficient storage so that things can be hidden away to keep table tops and surfaces free from clutter.

For more vastu tips for your home, see this ideabook.

Do you have any other tips to share? Respond in the comments.


