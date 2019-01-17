10 Vastu Shastra ideas for your living room

In every home, the living room is a place for gathering. Whether you are entertaining guests or spending time with the family, the living area is the chosen spot in the house for getting together. It needs to be well-decorated as well as comfortable, so that the ambiance is conducive for pleasant conversations. It’s important that the room should be filled with positive energy, so that family members and guests feel relaxed.
Believe it or not, Vastu Shastra can help to bring some positive changes to your living space to make it a great place for socializing. Here are 10 ideas for using Vastu to energize your living room.
The best place for the television in a living room is in the southeast corner. Avoid fixing it on the northwestern wall as this will result in the family wasting too much time on watching television instead of talking to each other.
When it’s time to choose furniture, pick square or rectangular pieces instead or circular ones. A modular sofa unit works well. Choose square or rectangular shapes for your coffee table and side tables. Recliners are a great option for living rooms as they encourage relaxation.
If your living room windows face the north or east from where the morning sun comes in, hang light or sheer curtains, and for windows in the south or west, use heavy drapes. You can either have a single type of curtain or use a combination of light and thick curtains.
Keep the northeast corner of your living room empty and clean always as this is an area that attracts the maximum good fortune. Decorate the area with plants, but ensure that they are well cared for and healthy.
A chandelier is a common feature in most Indian homes. Doubtless that it adds beauty to the area. However, make sure that it is not placed in the centre of the room. Instead, hang it in the south or west side of the room.
Bright rooms invite positive energy just as dark rooms repel it. Design your living space with lighting in different corners to keep it well-lit throughout the day and at night. Choose bulbs with a soothing glow to bring a cosy vibe to the room.
If you live in a small apartment or home that has the Pooja room attached to the living area, place the Pooja shelf or cabinet in the northeast part of the room.
Some colours bring positive energy to the living room. As per vastu, white, light yellow, green and blue are the best choices for the living area as they bring in a tranquil vibe. Use these colours on their own or in a combination to maximize the positivity in the space. Avoid black and red for living room walls.
The northeast wall is the best place for hanging paintings. However, you should choose beautiful images and avoid pictures that show hunger, pain, anger or any other negative image.
A positive environment needs to be clean and airy. Take care to clean the living room daily to keep it dust free. Organize the space and build sufficient storage so that things can be hidden away to keep table tops and surfaces free from clutter.
