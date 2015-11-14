TV furniture for total entertainment!

In one word, this design can be defined as ‘practical’. Wall mounted TV is not only a fabulous space saving idea, but also practical and beauty par excellence. Surrounded by white neutral furniture on both sides, this décor can be embellished with a plethora of decorative items. From planters to delicate showpieces, all look radiant against the spic and span white background.

We hope you got inspired from these designs.