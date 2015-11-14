TV furniture for total entertainment!

Every item in the house is installed for a reason. It has a deep meaning behind its systematic placement. These items serve a purpose individually and collectively. The individual purpose is to be highly functional and look good while the collective use is to make the overall look of the house increase manifold. The video furniture is one such item that is provided in the living room for maximum flamboyance. This sturdy structure is used to embellish collectibles, books and basically everything that will add charm to your living room. So, considering the efficiency and utility of this furniture, we decided to bring you some of the most popular video furniture designs that will be the most synonyms with your entertainment gadgets.
Designed by Concepto Taller De, architects in Mexico, this video furniture unit is created with wooden exposed shelves on the top and at the bottom. This helps in easy placement of items, which ensures better looks and appeal. Along with the centre placement of the TV, it forms a large cabinet together that can be the most striking feature of the room. The closed shelves on the bottom are perfect for expensive TV accessories while the exposed shelves can be used for displaying collectibles.
This furniture is downright fun as it comes with darkly tinted wall space and colourful accents. This wooden TV wall unit has a large projection screen that helps in clear view and zoomed in effect. The cool array of wooden drawers underneath plays an ideal storage for placing various audio and video accessories. The contrasting furniture in the form of recliners, cushions and even pillows inculcate an effect of modernity and class.
Here is a video furniture design that serves best for living room and home theatres. It pays equal respect to the audio speakers and video accessories as well. The well-appointed gadgets and appliances, cast a magical spell under the shimmering white surroundings. This effect is maximised by the addition of backlit ceiling lights that give a fairy tale look to the house.
Designed on minimalistic level, this design is for people who are not that fortunate with a space. This wooden console is majorly designed to accommodate the TV screen. However, small nooks and corners have been created on either side for easy storage of books and decorative items. For a small household, it can serve as a bookshelf, showcase and obviously a portable TV cabinet.
In one word, this design can be defined as ‘practical’. Wall mounted TV is not only a fabulous space saving idea, but also practical and beauty par excellence. Surrounded by white neutral furniture on both sides, this décor can be embellished with a plethora of decorative items. From planters to delicate showpieces, all look radiant against the spic and span white background.
We hope you got inspired from these designs.