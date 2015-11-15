A home filled with tradition and modernity

The living room is located on the second floor that has a huge window and a mini laboratory desk. The attic bridges the connection between kitchen and living room. A bright hammock adds an additional seating area that is cool and chic at the same time. This place is given another cool touch with the placement of a cosy sewing machine in one corner. All together, this zone is highly personalised and functional with industrial style designs and patterns.

