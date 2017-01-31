Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Ideas to decorate your walls without paints

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
CASA RR, BURO ARQUITECTURA BURO ARQUITECTURA Modern style bedroom
Painting the walls might seem like an obvious solution when you are looking to renovate your home, but it is also a rather tiresome and expensive solution. Not to mention, walls with plain paint over them are boring and leave no room for imagination.

Lucky for you, Homify brings 10 brilliant ideas to decorate the walls of your house without paint.

1. Stone wall

CASA RR, BURO ARQUITECTURA BURO ARQUITECTURA Modern style bedroom
BURO ARQUITECTURA

If you are looking to add a rustic touch to your bedroom, then we highly recommend adding a stone wall. Though there are many options available in the market, a stone wall like this is elegant and minimal.

2. Inspiring mural

New Ceylan Wall Mural ref 4400091, Paper Moon Paper Moon Walls & flooringWallpaper
Paper Moon

New Ceylan Wall Mural ref 4400091

If you are a wanderer at heart, then you must go for an inspiring mural like this one. The designers of this house have very expertly added the lamps to fit with the mural.

3. Wallpapers

Villa at Appa Junction, Hyderabad., Happy Homes Designers Happy Homes Designers Multimedia roomElectronic accessories
Happy Homes Designers

Villa at Appa Junction, Hyderabad.

Most Indian homes opt for wallpapers because they add a touch of style and luxury. Also, they aren’t as boring as wall paints. Wallpapers also give you a lot of room to decorate your room.

4. Pop art painting

obrazy na płótnie Canvas, Inoutprint Inoutprint ArtworkPictures & paintings
Inoutprint

The quickest way to brighten up a space is by adding a pop art painting, and who is better suited than the legendary Marilyn Monroe. If you are feeling the 80’s vibe, you can also choose an Andy Warhol inspired painting.

5. 3D texture

Choc 3d Wall Panel Twinx Interiors Commercial spaces Hotels
Twinx Interiors

Choc 3d Wall Panel

Adding 3D design is a great way to add depth and character to your home walls. You can either go subtle with 3D or go all the way like this wall.

6. Plastered walls

Letnie mieszkanie pod Berlinem, Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński Eclectic style dining room Natural Fibre Green
Loft Kolasiński

Why go all the way and add paint when you can make your home interior look vintage and traditional with plastered walls? This home reminds starkly of the houses in Rajasthan.


7. Wallpaper with an illusion

wood designs Arihant design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Furniture,Couch,Plant,Rectangle,Houseplant,Interior design,Wood,Flooring,Flowerpot,Floor
Arihant design

wood designs

No the wall here doesn't have wood pieces of different height, its actually a wallpaper created to give that very illusion

8. Wall highlighter

wall highlighter Alaya D'decor Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Plywood Multicolored
Alaya D&#39;decor

wall highlighter

If you have a rather dark colours in your entire room (like the brown tones in this house), adding a wall highlighter with light coming from the inside is the perfect way to illuminate the space.

9. Glass panels

family room Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Modern
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

family room

Why have a plain white wall when you can put circular glass panels on it to make the entire wall look ultra stylish?

10. Blue ocean

Blue Ocean Pixers Modern study/office Blue wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Blue Ocean

Blue is a calming colour, and incorporating it in your house this way will only elevate the aesthetic of your interiors .

For more inspiration, checkout this ideabook

A bright and cosy home for a young family
Which of these ideas inspired you the most?


