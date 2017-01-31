10 Ideas to decorate your walls without paints

Painting the walls might seem like an obvious solution when you are looking to renovate your home, but it is also a rather tiresome and expensive solution. Not to mention, walls with plain paint over them are boring and leave no room for imagination.
Lucky for you, Homify brings 10 brilliant ideas to decorate the walls of your house without paint.
If you are looking to add a rustic touch to your bedroom, then we highly recommend adding a stone wall. Though there are many options available in the market, a stone wall like this is elegant and minimal.
If you are a wanderer at heart, then you must go for an inspiring mural like this one. The designers of this house have very expertly added the lamps to fit with the mural.
Most Indian homes opt for wallpapers because they add a touch of style and luxury. Also, they aren’t as boring as wall paints. Wallpapers also give you a lot of room to decorate your room.
The quickest way to brighten up a space is by adding a pop art painting, and who is better suited than the legendary Marilyn Monroe. If you are feeling the 80’s vibe, you can also choose an Andy Warhol inspired painting.
Adding 3D design is a great way to add depth and character to your home walls. You can either go subtle with 3D or go all the way like this wall.
Why go all the way and add paint when you can make your home interior look vintage and traditional with plastered walls? This home reminds starkly of the houses in Rajasthan.
No the wall here doesn't have wood pieces of different height, its actually a wallpaper created to give that very illusion
If you have a rather dark colours in your entire room (like the brown tones in this house), adding a wall highlighter with light coming from the inside is the perfect way to illuminate the space.
Why have a plain white wall when you can put circular glass panels on it to make the entire wall look ultra stylish?