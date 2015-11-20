A pool table for every budget

For amateurs or very practiced players, having a billiard table in one's home is like a dream come true. Pool is a game of precision, careful planing and strategising. When the time comes to choose a billiard table a, few elements must be taken into consideration for the table such as the type of materials, the colour, the style and the quality. For obvious reasons, not just any pool table can render justice to the amount of appreciation billiard players have for the game and the table it is played on. Here are a few inspirations for the ideal billiard table.
This image presents a very sumptuous and regal kind of billiard table. Its great size permits a game of pool that is everything but ordinary. The lavish style of this table is worthy of a king's play room because of its elegant decorative detailing and carvings on the sides and the feet. This kind of billiard table is meant to be the centrepiece of a room.
Here is a picture that shows a pool table that has been designed to adjust itself to the art deco style. Since retro objects and atmospheres are what is in style at the moment, the design of this pool table is fitting. Also the monochromatic feel of this room is a remarkable way to honour the rounded edges of the table and its metal work that encloses it. This is a quite stylish feel and design. The interior architect's ideas can be seen here.
This design for a pool table is very original and goes beyond what the original expectations for a pool table can be. The designer has opted for an industrial look where materials like glass and metal are used and no one could doubt the solidity of this billiard table because of what it has been built with. The effect of the balls rolling around on a clear space must be enticing and make someone give it a try.
For a timeless classic with great stature that endows the room it is in with much character, this is the table to pick. Billiards are played here with refinement and sophistication due to the statuesque wooden detailed feet of the pool table. Also, having opted for a beige felt promotes and makes the colours of the billiard balls stand out which then facilitates the efforts of the players to recognise which balls belong to them.
For a straightforward and pragmatic design, simplicity is the way to go: this proven by this picture. The table has been made from a rouged wood and red felt which in turn help create a retro vibe. This billiard table is a stunning piece since it is not ostentatious and it serves a singular purpose which is to let player play pool. Here is a undemanding and simple rustic beauty that offer hours of fun.